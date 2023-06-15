MANKATO — The worst is over for the recent air quality alert in Minnesota, which is set to expire 6 a.m. Friday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.
The alert is the latest to result from wildfires in Canada, said Matt Taraldsen, a supervisory meteorologist with the MPCA.
This time, a stationary front that came through central and southern Minnesota interfered with smoke coming from fires in Ontario, he said.
“That front pushed smoke from up three to five kilometers up in the atmosphere down to the surface,” he said. “With that front being stationary, it pushed the smoke down and kept it there.”
While Apple Valley had the worst impact Wednesday, the smoke settled in the Minnesota River valley, Taraldsen said.
“It’s slowly dissipating, but it’s still being really focused there,” he said Thursday evening.
While the worst is over, Taraldsen said that as fires continue to burn up, future weather events could recreate what the region saw this week.
“If we get another front that pushes that smoke through Ontario, Quebec or Alberta down into Minnesota, we can have this type of event again,” he said.
As air quality alerts continue, health experts like Mayo Clinic Occupational Medicine Specialist Greg Vanichkachorn said there are ways people, such as those susceptible to risks, can protect themselves.
First, he recommended avoiding exposure as much as possible.
Second, he said for those wearing a mask, N95 and N100 masks work best.
Those most susceptible to risks might include people with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma, children, the elderly and pregnant women, although anybody can be impacted.
During a media briefing Thursday, Vanichkachorn explained that the wildfire smoke is a combination of small particles of unburnt materials as well as gasses like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.
He further explained that the small particles can travel into small spaces in the lungs and hamper their function.
More immediate effects can include coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing and stinging in the eyes.
Meanwhile, he said there’s not a lot of data on what the long-term risks are.
“It’s kind of a hard thing to study. We do know that continued exposure over the course of several days can result in asthma attacks, worsening lung function and can even lead to measurable increases in hospital admissions and ER visits,” he said.
He also said those with a history of long COVID symptoms are encouraged to protect themselves adequately.
“What we have seen in long COVID cases is that individuals can sometimes be more sensitive to the air environment. For example, individuals that have never had troubles with seasonal allergies can suddenly develop allergies or folks who have always had allergies have it worse," he said.
"There is concern that individuals with long COVID who are exposed to wildfire smoke may be more sensitive.”
