The Facebook post was straightforward and clear.
“LIFE IS HARD, YA'LL,” wrote the person formerly from this area. “Living alone SUCKS. Not having a partner, roommates or family SUCKS. … Be MORE GRATEFUL if you have someone to quarantine with, and be more gracious to those of us who are just totally cut off from society to live alone and have terrible anxiety/depression for the foreseeable future. Maybe DON'T rub in your cute ‘quarantine brunch’ or picnic. Some of us are ALONE. For MONTHS.”
Our new social distancing/sheltering in place/working from home reality can be an unexpected staycation for some. Some can happily binge Netflix shows with their kids. Others can catch up on quality time with a loved one.
But, in the words of Bruce Springsteen, when you’re alone you ain’t nothing but alone.
To some researchers, loneliness was becoming somewhat of an epidemic even before the pandemic. Research suggests more people, especially young people, are reporting feelings of loneliness at an increasing rate. Still other research, however, is suggesting those findings may not be true, and that a distinction needs to be made between “loneliness” and “aloneness.”
Whatever the case, our current isolative living conditions certainly won’t help anyone already not feeling great about living alone, especially if they’re suffering from clinical depression.
“Depression is a very internal disorder,” said Lisa Hardesty, a licensed clinical psychologist with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Throughout history, when something like this happens, people have been truly cut off from the rest of the world. In our modern era, however, social media have been able to mitigate what could have been an extremely lonely situation.
Still, not everybody has that option. And Hardesty said there are other ways to stave off unhealthy levels of isolation.
■ She says people should keep in mind the “why” of social distancing. (Hardesty actually prefers the term “physical distancing.”)
“When we’re thinking about other people, we’re more likely to do well,” she said.
■ People should remember to stay physically active if possible.
“Exercise is the No. 1 thing we could recommend,” she said.
If you’re not currently on an exercise regimen now, Hardesty recommended starting small. No need to dive into P90X when you haven’t worked out since high school.
■ It’s also important to be intentional about connecting with people.
“Make a list of people you can call,” she said. “I have a 100-year-old grandmother. I said ‘Grandma, what do you think of this?’ And she said ‘Every day I go outside, take a deep breath of air.’ We’re all taking turns calling her.”
She also says those Zoom meetings everyone’s hating so much — and Skype and FaceTime — are good to help people stayed connected.
“Anything that empowers that person to feel they’re isolating but not alone,” she said.
One of the problems, though, is the uncertainty surrounding how long this will last.
“We don’t know if we’re halfway done or three-quarters,” she said. “If you tell me how long, it’s easier. As humans we don’t do very well with uncertainty.”
Count Amanda Wirig among the lucky ones. While she does live alone, she’s not lonely. At least not yet.
“I’m just more bored than anything,” she said.
Wirig, executive director at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild, says she took on some extra work in March reviewing scholarship applications for Scholarship America before everything blew up.
That’s kept her busy.
“I’ve been lucky to be still earning a living,” she said, “so I’m grateful for that.”
While it’d be hard to paint anything about this situation as positive, Wirig said she thinks some good can come from the isolation.
“It’s forcing us to re-evaluate what is important, and we’re taking a good hard look at how our society is built.”
She said she’s heard more people talking about changing the structure of things, such as offering paid time off for people in all jobs.
“Having some paid time off just to be able to process what’s happening would be nice,” she said. “I don’t get paid time off. If I don’t feel well, I have to make that time up.”
