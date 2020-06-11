NORTH MANKATO — Whether for keeping in touch with family, doing virtual doctor visits or viewing church services, there’s a higher demand for tablets at assisted living facilities and nursing homes these days.
Megan Holt, activities director at Oak Terrace in North Mankato, said the assisted living community schedules usage for the facility’s two tablets and one laptop.
Scheduling should be a bit easier for the rest of the pandemic, after the facility and 22 others received donated Kindle Fire tablets Thursday.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way partnered with Ophthalmology Associates on the project, which drew donors from service clubs, individuals and businesses. Mankato Area Public Schools loaned tablets as well.
Assisted living facilities and nursing homes have visitor restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect society's most vulnerable people. Families can visit residents at some locations through windows, but tablets have become one of the more useful ways to keep in touch.
Oak Terrace received eight Kindle Fires and five more loaned tablets. The technology will help the facility keep residents from feeling isolated, Holt said, adding she’s grateful for the donation.
“These folks are used to routine, used to seeing their families and participating in things that bring them joy,” she said. “Not being able to see their families, it’s put them at really high risk for being isolated.”
Going from two tablets and one laptop to an additional 13 tablets will be huge for residents, she said.
“It’s gonna allow us to amp up everything we’ve been doing,” she said.
Nate Erickson, administrator at Ophthalmology Associates, came up with the idea to distribute tablets. From previous work in senior living communities, he said he knows how important socialization is for residents.
The eye clinic has patients who reside in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The donation was a way to support them during a difficult time.
“It’s about serving our patient base and being there for them when they can’t get out to us,” Erickson said. “We just want them to know that we’re there for them."
He began by calling stores to see if they’d donate tablets for the cause. Then he connected with United Way, and the effort exploded from there, he said.
Dr. Emily Birkholz, co-owner of Ophthalmology Associates, said Erickson's idea showed what a big heart he has. The United Way helped expand the idea, leading to 130 tablet donations.
“It’s hard when it’s not safe to go out, so this is a way to connect,” Birkholz said of the donations.
With the pandemic unlikely to fade away anytime soon, visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities are likely to continue. Tablets should remain a valuable communication tool for residents even after it ends.
Volunteers from service clubs delivered the 130 tablets to the 23 area facilities Thursday, said United Way CEO Barb Kaus. The nonprofit will continue to take donations for more tablets to bring to facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.