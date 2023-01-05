MANKATO — Sexually transmitted diseases showed no signs of slowing down in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic’s second year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s preliminary STD — also known as sexually transmitted infections or STIs — surveillance report found chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis rates all lurched upward in 2021.
State STD data showed Minnesota saw similar trends with rising chlamydia and syphilis rates but a decline in gonorrhea. Blue Earth County actually had a decline in chlamydia, although its rate was still high enough to rank third among 87 counties in Minnesota.
Planned Parenthood recently highlighted the national trend of rising STD rates in a news release emphasizing the importance of testing.
“It’s really important to know that STIs are preventable and treatable,” said Emily Bisek, vice president of communications for Planned Parenthood North Central States, on Wednesday. “As soon as you can get tested and identify STIs, we can really quickly get you the care you need.”
Mankato has one of Planned Parenthood’s 18 health centers in Minnesota, accounting for the majority of the organization’s 28 in its north-central region. The local health center off of Victory Drive doesn’t provide abortions, mainly serving as a source for other sexual and reproductive health care, ranging from birth control prescriptions to pregnancy tests to STD testing.
When those services go away, as was the case in Iowa when four Planned Parenthoods closed in 2017, Bisek said communities lose access to tests, sexual health educators and other helpful resources. These “sexual and reproductive health deserts,” as she described them, leave people with fewer options for prevention and treatment amid worsening STD rates.
“We see the unfortunate impact of that on people when they don’t have affordable and accessible health care,” Bisek said.
Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections in 2022, Iowa served as a test case for what can happen when residents lose access to preventive health care. Lawmakers in the state defunded family planning health centers providing abortions in 2017, and an analysis released in October 2022 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found STI rates rose afterward.
“Despite having fewer clinics reporting STIs during the later period, there were substantial increases in gonorrhea and smaller increases in chlamydia, particularly in areas with clinic closures,” the researchers concluded.
Minnesota has so far stood apart from Iowa and its other neighbors in having stronger abortion protections in place as well as easier access to Planned Parenthood’s other services.
For people located far from the 18 clinics in Minnesota, Bisek said at-home STI testing through telehealth became an “equalizing service” for patients during the pandemic.
“On days like today when we have over a foot of snow, a telehealth appointment would be pretty convenient,” she said.
The CDC’s final STD surveillance report for 2021 will be released this year, providing deeper breakdowns on how rates differed by state. Preliminary data found chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases were up by 4.4% over a one-year period and 5.5% over a five-year period across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.