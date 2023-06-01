MANKATO — A snapping turtle known as “mama” has dug eight nests at Hiniker Park.
Mankato’s Samantha Wendt, who frequents the park with her 9-year-old daughter, has called the city of Mankato about the turtle nests and intends to call the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as well.
The DNR is the best source for information about the turtle nests, said Edell Fiedler, Mankato communications and engagement director.
“My daughter said yesterday that she hopes the mama turtle and future turtles will be safe,” Wendt said Wednesday. “My kiddo and I have been calling the turtle ‘mama.’”
“As far as the nest goes, the best guidance is to give it space,” said Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer, non-game wildlife specialist with the DNR. “Don’t put any sort of flagging by it as that will attract nest predators like raccoons. The DNR doesn’t permit moving the nest.
“Disturbed eggs often don’t survive to hatch anyway,” she said. “If the park wants, they can protect the nest using a cage design ... but they would need to monitor for hatching so that the cage is removed ASAP after nesting.”
Wendt has become somewhat of a snapping turtle expert since discovering the nests at Hiniker Park and doing research about how to best protect the mama and babies. She has only seen one turtle at the park, though she said it’s possible there are others making nests, too.
She hasn’t seen the eggs, “but these are turtle nests so I wouldn’t doubt they are in there,” she said. Wendt called the city first, to make them aware and help protect the turtles.
The best bet, Wendt said, is to cordon off the entire playground area at Hiniker, as that’s where the eight nests are dug into the wood chips. “Which the city may not go for,” she said. “It could take 80 to 90 days for the eggs to hatch.”
Gelvin-Innvaer confirmed that timeline, and said weather and temperature also play a factor in how long it takes for snapping turtle eggs to hatch. “Turtles don’t incubate their eggs like birds do but depend on the sun’s warmth. Air temperatures and factors like shading affect incubation.”
The mama turtle is now gone, but “multiple holes are left in her wake,” Wendt said.
“I just want to help save the turtles and keep people safe.”
