NORTH MANKATO — As North Mankato begins its search for a new city administrator, Councilman Billy Steiner objected to the fact the city attorney was not present at Tuesday’s council meeting.
It marked increasing frustration by Steiner over what he sees as the administrator taking control of things Steiner believes the council should be deciding.
Administrator John Harrenstein recently announced he will be leaving for a new job in Iowa in late March or early April.
Steiner said Harrenstein had decided City Attorney Mike Kennedy shouldn’t regularly attend City Council meetings. Steiner at the last meeting asked that Kennedy attend the meeting Tuesday night because the council was forming a committee to begin a search process for a new administrator.
“Apparently it was overruled (by Harrenstein),” Steiner said. Instead, he said, Harrenstein had a Twin Cities attorney attend the meeting.
“I disagree with this, I think our city attorney should be here. We pay him handsomely and he should be here when we request it,” Steiner said.
“It’s our choice of who we want to represent us, not Mr. Harrenstein’s choice.”
Mayor Mark Dehen defended having a different attorney come in to guide the council as they proceed to search for a new attorney.
“We have a group attorney now, not a single one. We’re using the right attorney for the right time,” said Dehen, saying law has become so specialized the city needs a variety of attorneys with different skills.
Steiner responded it should still be up to the council to make the decision about which attorney they want, not Harrenstein, noting the council is Harrenstein’s employer.
“It’s our determination of how we’ll go about choosing our new administrator, it’s not the city administrator’s purview of who will be in charge or advising us.”
Steiner, the longest serving member of the council, has become increasingly frustrated with Harrenstein, with his anger coming to a head when Harrenstein announced in November the city was taking over Fun Days, which for decades has been organized by the Civic & Commerce Committee.
“I’m not happy with the way it was handled,” Steiner said in a recent interview. Steiner said he wasn’t asked his opinion and the council wasn’t able to discuss the big change to Fun Days, saying Harrenstein made the decisions.
Steiner was also dismayed by a new slogan for the city — “Darn Nice Area” or “DNA” — that Harrenstein unveiled at a council meeting months ago.
“I wasn’t in favor of the ad campaign, Darn Nice Area. They presented it to us one night and it was already done. They handed out coffee mugs and a banner with Darn Nice Area on them.
“I wasn’t asked about it. I thought it was a hokey slogan and I wouldn’t have voted for it. I’ve been on the council for 26 years. I’d like to be consulted on these things.”
