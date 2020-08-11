Billy Steiner

 The Free Press, Mankato, MN

NORTH MANKATO — Billy Steiner is seeking a seventh term on the North Mankato City Council.

As of Tuesday, there are three people running for two at-large council seats in November's election.

Jim Whitlock, who won his first four-year term in 2016, has filed for reelection. Nancy Goodwin previously filed.

Steiner first won in 1996.

Mayor Mark Dehen is so far the only candidate who has filed for the two-year term of mayor.

Filings for office close at 5 p.m. today.

