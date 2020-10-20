EVAN — All charges against the stepfather of a toddler who reportedly broke her arm while locked in a room will be dismissed if he completes a year of probation.
Daniel J. Fromm, 31, of Evan, and his wife, Jessica M. Fromm, 28, were charged with crimes including felony child neglect in May 2019 after a 2-year-old broke her arm and had a suspected fracture in her wrist.
The rural Brown County couple told an investigator the girl must have broken her arm while they locked her in her room because she was having a tantrum, according to a court complaint. They said they lock her inside multiple times a day and wait for her to calm down while she bangs her head and arms on the doors and walls.
The toddler and a sibling were placed in foster care.
Both Fromms pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor contributing to the need for protective services, and the more serious charges were dismissed. They entered Alford pleas, meaning they did not admit guilt but conceded a jury conviction would have been likely.
Daniel Fromm was sentenced Monday to one year of probation with a requirement he go to a therapist. The charge will be dismissed if he complies with probation.
Jessica Fromm is to be sentenced next month.
