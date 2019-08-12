SLEEPY EYE — A Sleepy Eye stepmother who was abusive toward three children was sentenced to two months in jail.
Stephanie Ann Fromm, 33, pleaded guilty to four gross misdemeanors — three counts of malicious punishment and one count of contributing to the need for child protection — in June and was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court.
Fromm forced the children, ages 8, 12 and 13, to take a cold shower and then lie on a cold concrete basement floor, according to a court complaint filed last fall. She also forced them to run up and down steps and/or a driveway for extended periods.
Fromm received concurrent sentences of 60 days in jail and two years of probation. She was ordered not to have any contact with her stepchildren.
Fromm's husband, Andy Jerome Fromm, 37, faced similar allegations. He was sentenced in July to 45 days in jail.
Stephanie Fromm also is facing separate charges filed in March alleging she tried to hit two of her stepchildren with her car.
