It’s an ongoing sticker shock. At the gas pumps, families and businesses are settling into an ugly reality. It’s busting the budget.
With regular gas climbing to record levels, filling up at the local convenience store can easily top $65 for a 16-gallon tank. GasBuddy.com reports a national average price of $4.25. That’s up 8 cents from April, which had already hit a record.
The popular gas price reporting website notes that today’s climbing pump totals compare with a $3.64 average in 2012. But the sticker shock is even more revealing when compared to the $1.96 per gallon price of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited vehicle travel.
Regional gas prices this week fared a bit better, with the lowest reported $3.99 for a gallon of regular at CFS in Mapleton. Lowest Mankato area price reported Friday morning by GasBuddy was $4.04 at the BP station on Highway 169. The highest was $4.19 at Casey’s in Eagle Lake.
Dan Jones, transportation initiative administrator for Minnesota Valley Action Council, says it’s as rough as he’s seen in 21 years of service at the Mankato-based Community Action Program.
“For middle-income families, the high gas prices might be an annoyance, for sure,” Jones said. “But for families facing the issues of poverty, it’s devastating.”
Jones, who administers MVAC’s Wheel Get There program, which pairs donated vehicles with clients, estimates families struggling with poverty might still pile up 12,000 miles a year, using some 480 gallons of gas. With gas prices now over $2 per gallon higher than just two years ago, that’s amounting to about $1,000 more in annual fuel costs.
For many, Jones said, that represents more than 10 percent of some family’s annual overall budget. He relates that problem to a family “going with diapers or not,” or “a balanced meal or ramen.”
“But it’s not just the price of gas,” Jones added, as the shortage of quality used cars has hit both MVAC’s donation program and the used car industry.
The Wheel Get There donation program has received only 21 vehicle donations thus far in 2022, about half of what MVAC normally receives, Jones said. And that comes on a slowdown of vehicle donations in 2021, with just 87 received by MVAC. In 2021 it was 122; MVAC’s record vehicle donation years hit 196 in 2011.
Even with the agency’s efforts, Jones says he’ll receive “3,000 to 5,000 calls per year.”
Diesel up, too
For the trucking industry and agricultural community, skyrocketing fuel costs have hit hard. Most Greater Mankato convenience stores and service stations reported diesel prices at $5.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. A low price of $5.08 was reported at Speedway in St. Peter.
But other Greater Minnesota regions are seeing even higher diesel prices. At United Farmers Cooperative, the large regional farm cooperative based in Winthrop, its UFC convenience store had a per gallon price for diesel at $5.49, as of Friday morning.
For semi trucks with a 120-gallon tank, that’s a fill up of over $650. With a two-tank semi, a $1,300 diesel bill adds to the sticker shock and most certainly forces companies to pass those increased costs on to consumers.
Some of that increase has been eased by the near-record farm commodity prices for corn and soybeans. At UFC, its Friday cash corn price was listed at $7.63 per bushel; for soybeans, it was at $16.67 per bushel.
Still, the increasing farm commodity situation also means higher food costs and even more inflationary worries for families.
Effects on summer plans
GasBuddy reports that 70% of families have said inflation and high gas prices are altering their summer vacation plans. The survey also found more than a third were having difficulty even planning trips, while 65% said only one or two shorter road trips were being considered.
“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump. Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs.”
But De Haan said Minnesota drivers are faring better than many regions, particularly on the West Coast, where regular gas prices have edged toward $6 per gallon. And in one Los Angeles County store, the price for premium gas hit $7.25 per gallon, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.