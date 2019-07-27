MADISON LAKE — Liz Wille and Brandon Kelly looked a bit apprehensive Saturday afternoon as voting for Madison Lake’s kiss a fish contest wound down.
Family and friends roped the high school classmates, Loyola class of 2001, into the city’s stinkiest Paddlefish Days tradition. Whoever won the most votes — $1 per vote — meant puckering up for a sheepshead fish caught earlier during the fishing contest.
It turned out both would get their moment with the fish, as a last-second donation ensured a tie.
After smooching the slimy fish, Kelly joked his Madison Lake Family Dental Care office would have job openings on Monday to replace the staff who schemed against him.
“My beard has still got the stench,” he said. “I can still savor it.”
From experience catching sheepshead, he was familiar with the creature’s characteristic smell. Kissing one was a first, for both Kelly and Wille. Saturday’s heat made for an even more pungent odor, to the point Wille started gagging moments before she made contact.
Despite the unpleasant encounter, both said Madison Lake and its annual festival holds a special place in their hearts. Wille grew up there, while Mankato-raised Kelly said Madison Lake is where he spent his summers growing up.
Paddlefish Days is like the city’s homecoming each year. While the parade, softball tournament, live music, fishing and cornhole tournaments are small-town festival staples, kiss a fish is Madison Lake’s most distinct yet peculiar tradition.
As far as organizers could tell, it all started about 20 years ago when the singing Big Mouth Billy Bass was a popular ornament on bar and living room walls. Local bar owner Rodney Dahms suggested someone should kiss the fake fish one day, which morphed into an actual contest to kiss a real fish.
Doris Burns ended up having to do the inaugural honors. As tends to happen, the masses turned on her after she tried steering votes elsewhere.
“I dressed up in a garbage bag so I didn’t have to get anything on me, and I had gloves on,” she recalled, adding the fish’s “lips are very soft.”
Dave Stoufer, president of Paddlefish Day’s four-person planning committee, kissed the fish in 2007. He and Burns said competitive bidding during the fundraiser helps cover costs for the festival.
Kelly and Wille’s candidacies each brought in $1,439 for the festival. It was Wille’s father, Jon Schneider, who donated the exact amount needed to make it a tie.
Wille, Madison Lake’s assistant city administrator, had revenge on her mind afterward. She said the campaign to have her father kiss the fish in 2020 is officially on.
Paddlefish Days' softball tournament and live music continue into Sunday.
