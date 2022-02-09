WATERVILLE — Charges are pending against a duo in Le Sueur County after police officers reportedly found a stolen classic car in their storage unit.
Nathan William Quast, 37, and Emily Ann Wagner, 33, both of Waterville, have a bail hearing Thursday in Le Sueur County District County. They face charges for possession of stolen property, controlled substances and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, according to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stem from an investigation into stolen property and controlled substances by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force with assistance from Le Sueur Sheriff's Office and Waterville police. Tips from the public assisted the agencies during the investigation.
The investigation resulted in a traffic stop Tuesday, during which officers allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in Quast and Wagner's vehicle. Officers then used a search warrant and found meth, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia at their home in Waterville.
Additional search warrants for storage units associated with the duo in Waterville Township and Le Center reportedly turned up a classic car that had been reported stolen from a Le Sueur County farm site, a trailer reported stolen from Eagle Lake, and firearms and ammunition.
Quast and Wagner are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous criminal charges, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.