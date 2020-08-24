Sheb

Sheba was taken Friday morning from a vehicle in a parking lot but was found unharmed Sunday.

 Courtesy city of Mankato

MANKATO — The miniature schnauzer stolen from a Mankato store parking lot was found unharmed. Her abductors are still on the lam.

Sheba was taken Friday morning from a vehicle outside Walmart. The missing dog was found on the loose Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Mankato, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The person who found Sheba returned her to her owner.

An unknown male and female in a light-colored SUV are suspected of taking Sheba. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-387-8780.

React to this story:

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you