MANKATO — Sheba has an unusual haircut and is missing her new dress.
But the miniature schnauzer is back home and otherwise unharmed after she was stolen from a Mankato store parking lot Friday.
Her abductors are still on the lam.
Sheba was taken from a vehicle parked outside Walmart Friday morning. Diedre Cram said her mom, Sue Peterson, 72, left her beloved Sheba for only a few minutes. Peterson had ordered items for curbside pickup but ran inside the store when she realized she forgot to order dog food.
Peterson left a window cracked and dognappers were able to reach in and unlock the doors.
Police scoured surveillance video and saw two suspects — a man and a woman in a light-colored SUV. No arrests have been made.
A woman contacted Peterson Sunday afternoon and reported finding Sheba wandering on Fifth Avenue in Mankato, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Peterson came and got her schnauzer, Cram said. She gave the woman a cash reward but did not learn her name.
Sheba and her mom are recovering at their Madison Lake home. Cram said her mother is still exhausted from her two days of panic and asked her to speak to the media on her behalf.
Peterson adopted the 8-year-old dog two years ago after she was rescued from a puppy mill.
“She had never touched grass before my mom rescued her,” Cram said.
Sheba had become “a big part of her life” and Cram said her mom was devastated when she disappeared.
“Mom didn't think she'd ever get her back,” her daughter said.
Sheba came back with some of her facial hair trimmed off — her family suspects in an attempt to make her less recognizable as news of her abduction spread.
The schnauzer also no longer had her harness, leash or the newest of the many dresses her mom has bought for her.
But Sheba otherwise is doing well.
“She's happy to be back with Mom,” Cram said.
