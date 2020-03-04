MANKATO — Public comments are being sought on a planned trail along Stoltzman Road that will run through the edge of Mankato's Rasmussen Woods Nature Area.
The bike and pedestrian path has been a long-sought connection from an existing trail along Stoltzman on the city's southern side to the northeast side of Mankato West High School.
The new section of 10-foot paved trail will be constructed starting this fall from near Stadium Road to West Pleasant Street/Blue Earth Street. The project, which is expected to be completed in spring 2021, also includes crosswalks, flashing warning signs, and curb improvements on Stoltzman Road.
The Blue Earth County Public Works Department, which is coordinating the construction, has held previous public meetings on the trail design. This round of input is focused on impacts of the trail on Rasmussen Woods.
The proposed trail would run along the east side of the nature area on the west side of Stoltzman, which is also County Road 16, and will involve less than 1% of Rasmussen Woods.
Comments, which must be submitted by April 3, can be sent by mail to County Engineer Ryan Thilges at the Public Works Department or by email to ryan.thilges@blueearthcountymn.gov.
Comments will become part of the official record and will be considered when making project-related decisions, according to Thilges.
