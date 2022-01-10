EAGLE LAKE — Stop signs are being added to a Highway 14 intersection in Eagle Lake.
Motorists on both sides of the highway will be required to come to a full stop before turning left onto Blue Earth County Road 17. The current yield signs will be replaced with stop signs later this week.
The change is in response to crashes at that intersection, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation announcement. The intersection was redesigned to a restricted crossing U-turn in 2016 but there continue to be crashes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.