MANKATO — Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary and a vehicle theft they believe are linked.
A burglary was reported at Tractor Supply Co. on North Victory Drive just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Tools were taken, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
A vehicle that had recently been reported stolen from North Riverfront Drive was found abandoned around 8:30 a.m. in a ditch on 510th Street in rural Nicollet County. Empty boxes from the Tractor Supply Co. were found in the vehicle's backseat.
