Momentum is building to tackle water quality problems in the Le Sueur River watershed, including new state funding to help pay farmers to restore or construct wetlands so pollutants and sediment can settle out before going into the rivers.
“I think we’ve got all the tools we need now,” said Carrie Jennings of the Freshwater Society.
The Greater Blue Earth River Basin, which includes the Le Sueur, Watonwan and Blue Earth watersheds, has been studied intensely by researchers across the state and nation, with more than 90 published studies in the past 15 years.
The watersheds, which flow through rich farmland and deep bluffs, contribute massive amounts of sediment laden with phosphorus, nitrogen and other pollutants. That sediment flows to the Minnesota River and then down the Mississippi where it fills in Lake Pepin and contributes to the Gulf of Mexico dead zone.
The most recent study by researchers from the University of Minnesota, University of Kansas, University of California-Irvine and others found that the best and most cost-effective way to reduce nitrate and sediment loads is wetland restoration and construction along the Le Sueur River and other tributaries.
“It’s a great follow-up to all the work we’ve done in that watershed for 15 years,” Jennings said. “It’s a great example of how these scientists aren’t just studying the problems but looking for solutions.”
Study author Amy Hansen, who led the research as a postdoctoral researcher at the U of M and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Kansas, said their research was unique in that it included environmental economists who looked at the most cost-effective means to have the biggest impacts on reducing nitrates an sediment loading in the rivers.
Hansen said scientists may come up with great models on how to reduce a problem but working with economists brought a real-world solution that would be economically feasible. “It’s not often we do that.”
Location, location, location
She said restoring or building a wetland costs more up front than making some changes on a farm, such as adding cover crops, but the sizable long-term benefits of water storage on the landscape make it more cost effective.
“But you can’t just put the wetlands anywhere. Where you place it is really important. If you put them in the right places, they’re very cost effective and really effective,” Hansen said.
Jacques Finlay, a professor at the U of M and co-author of the study, said in a press release that increasing water storage on the landscape is crucial. “Our work shows that holding back water in wetlands should be emphasized more because it addresses influences of climate change on agricultural watersheds and helps solve two problems: preventing the excess nitrate from being transported from fertilized fields and slowing erosion of banks and bluffs during high water flows.”
The study provided locations in the watershed that would produce the best results for wetlands.
“If you want to remove nitrogen and sediment, you need to go upriver of St. Clair and upstream of Beauford and target those areas for wetlands,” Jennings said.
She said that it’s become clear that holding more water on the landscape longer is the only viable solution to reducing water quality problems.
While much of recent study has focused on the increasing amount of bank erosion caused by higher water levels from increased precipitation and farm tiling, trying to stabilize the steep banks in the Minnesota River Valley is difficult and expensive.
“You need to hold that water back and let it settle and release more slowly. It’s too late to just try to stabilize bluffs,” Jennings said.
Funding coming
Jennings said the study comes at a good time as the Legislature this year approved an initial $2 million in funding for wetland projects.
“Now we have a program with a million dollars a year to pay farmers to put these practices in place.”
It also comes as a comprehensive game plan for the watershed is being created under the Board of Water and Soil Resources’ One Watershed, One Plan program.
One of the problems in past efforts has been getting all of the local governments, state and local agencies and other groups from a watershed on the same page. One Watershed, One Plan aims to create comprehensive watershed improvement plans that involves all the various groups.
Currently ISG is developing a plan for the Le Sueur watershed, a process that will take a couple of years.
“When they develop a plan, all the state money (coming through BWSR) will be targeted on their solutions,” Jennings said.
