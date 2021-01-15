MANKATO — Kathy Jacobson decided her shovel would be enough to clear her Mankato driveway Friday morning.
She says she shoveled in stages and had resumed her shoveling after a coffee break inside.
“I’m retired and I have all day. I’m in no hurry,” she said.
Her only concern was making sure she had taken care of the big heavy chunks of snow before they froze into heavy boulders she couldn’t move.
Jacobson said she doesn’t mind shoveling when she doesn’t have to dress in layers against the cold.
“I don’t want to do housework today,” she said. “That would be a waste.”
The immediate Mankato area escaped the predicted 6-10 inches of snow, receiving a few inches of wet, slushy precipitation that didn't clear well with snow blowers and was heavy to shovel.
While winds stayed relatively in check in and around Mankato, high winds of greater than 30 mph to the west and southwest caused blizzard conditions and zero visibility late Thursday night and into Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed many highways at 10 p.m. Thursday, including Highway 60 west of Mankato and I-90 from South Dakota to Blue Earth.
By late-morning Friday all highways had been opened, although all roads in southwestern Minnesota were completely snow covered and "no travel" warnings were still in place on many roads, according to MnDOT. But by mid-afternoon some sections of highways were again closed as wind and snow persisted, including a segment of I-90.
MnDOT snowplows were out since Thursday and worked through Friday to clear roads, said Anne Meyer of MnDOT.
"The strong winds were certainly an issue. It got a little too treacherous for even our crews to get out (Thursday night)," Meyer said, noting winds were still clocked at 31 mph at mid-day Friday.
"Visibility is a concern but our crews are out. It's certainly getting better."
The state patrol responded to more than 100 crashes and spinouts statewide Thursday night and into Friday morning, but there were no fatalities or serious injuries.
In the Twin Cities metro area, commuters faced mostly wet and slushy roadways.
The forecast for the weekend and into early next week is for no snow and slightly colder temperatures, with highs in the 20s.
