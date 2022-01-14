All area schools are closed Friday due to the snowstorm.
Mankato Area Public Schools is among the districts that canceled classes. It's the district's second inclement weather day this school year.
Some other area districts are doing remote learning days.
It was already a no classes teacher work day in St. Peter Public Schools, and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Schools already had canceled classes Friday and Monday due to staff illnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.