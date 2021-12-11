The Free Press
MANKATO — Friday’s snowstorm didn’t hit the higher end of the predicted snowfall range in Mankato, but it left 9 inches in the city. And locations closer to the Twin Cities exceeded the 17 inches that were at the top side of the National Weather Service’s expectations.
In Mankato, 8-16 inches were anticipated from the system that moved out of Colorado on Thursday and put parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin in a winter storm warning. The 9 inches that actually fell in Mankato were enough to prompt the city to issue a snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, joining North Mankato, Le Sueur and St. James, all of which declared snow emergencies on Friday. The snow emergency in North Mankato ended at noon Saturday and Mankato’s was to expire at 8 a.m. Sunday.
That left street-parkers with a deadline for digging out their vehicles under the threat of being ticketed and towed.
Snowfall reports to the NWS were mostly between 8 and 9.5 inches in the Mankato area, including Judson, Winthrop, Waseca and Minnesota Lake. To the south, amounts dropped to just over 6 inches in Blue Earth and 4 inches in Wells. But in northern Le Sueur County, weather observers found a foot of new snow on Saturday morning. In Green Isle, it was 14 inches and in Belle Plaine, 15.5.
Totals routinely topped a foot in the Twin Cities metro area, including 19 inches in Lakeville.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported no crashes with injuries in the entire nine-county area around Mankato Friday evening through 5 p.m. Saturday.
