MANKATO — A smoke detector alerted sleeping residents to a fire started by a stove burner that had been left on early Friday morning. 

The residents at 241 Shaubut St. were awakened by the smoke alarm around 4:45 a.m. and escaped the fire without injury, Mankato Fire Cmdr. Sean Hayes said. 

Grease in a pan appeared to have ignited. The fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damage to the residence. 

Hayes reminded property owners this weekend and every time they change their clocks for daylight saving time is a good time to test their smoke detectors. 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you