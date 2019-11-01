MANKATO — A smoke detector alerted sleeping residents to a fire started by a stove burner that had been left on early Friday morning.
The residents at 241 Shaubut St. were awakened by the smoke alarm around 4:45 a.m. and escaped the fire without injury, Mankato Fire Cmdr. Sean Hayes said.
Grease in a pan appeared to have ignited. The fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damage to the residence.
Hayes reminded property owners this weekend and every time they change their clocks for daylight saving time is a good time to test their smoke detectors.
