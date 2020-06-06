Pig slaughtering has gone mainstream.
We've all heard about the excess hog numbers because of a dramatic drop in demand and the temporary closing of many processing plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
That's led to more people thinking about buying a pig directly from a farmer. But smaller meat markets are overbooked right now meaning people would have to butcher the hog themselves.
Four members of the University of Minnesota Extension Swine Team put together a sort of Hog Butchering for Dummies video to guide those who want to try home butchering.
If you're going to process a hog, one guy on the video says to think about whether you want small children to watch. "Some families think that's part of life and they need to see it."
And he says that when getting your buddies together to do some backyard butchering, remember it's not a party.
"Some of the adult beverages should be set aside until the work's done." Wise words when knives, firearms and reciprocating saws are involved.
They advise keeping the pig nice and calm. "A mad pig, an upset pig, does usually not end well."
Anyone who's been around hogs knows this. Unlike the adorable Wilbur in "Charlotte's Web," real hogs can be cantankerous.
The swine team goes on to talk about how you stun and bleed out the pig.
By "stun" they mean shooting it in the head. A small-caliber gun like a .22 is recommended. A larger gun, they say, can send the bullet through the hog and ricocheting off concrete.
They have a helpful diagram of a pig's head showing where to hit the brain.
If you've ever seen a chicken butchered, you know what happens after their head is chopped off: Their nerves and muscles cause them to flop all over the ground for quite a while.
The same happens after a hog is killed and the video hosts warn not to approach it until it stops "kicking out." A 350-pound pig with sharp hooves flailing around is nothing to take lightly.
The video saves viewers from actually watching the kill, but they then begin to show actual video footage of the rest of the butchering steps.
It's an involved process. Unlike a chicken or even a cow that can be cut up and the meat put in the freezer, many parts of pigs take more processing. Hams and bacon generally need curing and smoking.
Butchering big animals at home isn't going to be for most people. Even many farmers today, especially those who only crop farm, don't butcher much anymore.
But the current shock from a pandemic and the realization that all we've taken for granted — like having so much food readily available — aren't things we can take for granted. I ordered a cold-press, old-fashioned lye based soap-making kit for my wife. The woman on the phone said they were way backed up and it would be several weeks before it's shipped. More people have taken an interest in making soap, not just assuming bars of Dove will always be plentiful on the grocery shelf.
Watching the nitty-gritty of how a hog is shot and cut up may not be a pleasant pastime. But even if you're really not going to do the butchering yourself, knowing how that wrapped pork chop in the meat case got there is beneficial for all of us.
