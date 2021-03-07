There are now tens of thousands of shows and movies available on streaming services, TV and cable and many of us have taken in hundreds or thousands of them in the past year.
There has always been awful, pretty good and great shows on TV, but the amount of dreadful fare has increased exponentially.
The Golden Age of Television is often pegged at the 1950s into the ‘60s. But any type of Golden Age depends on your age. A 30-something isn’t going to have much attachment to “Gunsmoke,” “Father Knows Best,” “I Love Lucy,” Hitchcock or Walter Cronkite.
So other, later Golden Ages of TV have been cited as the late ‘80s, early ‘90s and early 2000s.
Still the first Golden Age retains a magic of an anything-goes atmosphere that produced a host of quality and memorable programming.
That’s a recipe that seems rarer as money drives multiple sequels and a thirst for ever higher profits.
Martin Scorsese, a couple of years ago, bemoaned the passing of a time when personal, high-art cinema and significant commercial success overlapped. He said the financial dominance of never-ending follow-ups of superhero and action movies “is being used to marginalize and even belittle the existence of (cinema).”
There’s a numbing recurrence of scenes in suspense movies these days that take the suspense out of them. My favorite: The hero or heroine who endures countless beatings, kidnapping, cuts and bullet wounds finally kills the villain.
“Don’t turn your back, they’re not dead,” my wife always says. But they turn their back and the bloody, motionless villain jumps up and attacks again.
At least the dead guys in “Gunsmoke” stayed dead.
Searching through Amazon Prime and Netflix and seeing all the choices has an obvious appeal. Search enough and you can find something to enjoy, or at least something to painlessly pass the time. Getting our entertainment on demand is expected as the number of streaming services keeps growing.
But your parents’ admonition that good things are worth waiting for has credence.
When there were just three networks on TV, waiting for favorite shows was prerequisite. If you wanted to watch “Green Acres,” “Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.,” “Andy Griffith,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Munsters,” “Beverly Hillbillies” or “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” you waited for the day and time it aired and if you weren’t there the episode was gone.
It was Saturday afternoon and Sunday night that everyone waited for. “Wide World of Sports” and its “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” was a Saturday afternoon staple, at least for guys.
But it was Sunday night — as the weekend was ending, dinner was complete and the school and work week was ahead — that drew families together.
The focus was on the “Wonderful World of Disney” to watch the likes of “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “The Parent Trap” or “The Shaggy D.A.”
They were corny but carried feel-good messages without the ever-heightened graphic gore we get to see today. Not only didn’t the villain bounce back from perceived death, death wasn’t a topic. Well, except for “Old Yeller.”
Yes, you can still watch them all on a streaming service, but they’d just be another fleeting piece of entertainment you can call up on demand, pause when you want and move onto the next selection among the array of choices.
Waiting for them, on Walt Disney’s schedule, made them more special.
