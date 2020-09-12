MANKATO — Everyone is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s not impacting people equally.
National job figures, for instance, show employment isn’t returning back to pre-COVID levels for women as fast as it is for men.
The slow recovery means Life-Work Planning Center, a local nonprofit serving women, could start seeing increased demand for its pre-employment workshops.
Life-Work’s six-week workshops went virtual during the pandemic. The workshops are for women experiencing life transitions — from job losses to deaths in their families to divorces — with the first fall session beginning Monday and different hours available Tuesday through Friday.
Offered for free through funding from the state, the workshops teach women essential skills to help them find work. Skills include confidence building, stress management, assertive communication, healthy boundaries, decision making and goal setting.
Workshops are available quarterly, and Life-Work Executive Director Jean Keenan said doing them virtually helped improve access. Clients can face barriers making it difficult to attend in person.
“One of the things we’ve discovered that we didn’t anticipate is it created access for some people who couldn’t have otherwise joined us because they didn’t have transportation or childcare,” Keenan said of the virtual option.
She pointed out how many jobs predominately staffed by women were the first to go away during the pandemic. Stylists, wait staff and cleaning services were all among the jobs hit hard early on.
“A lot of those were female-dominated and some of the jobs are not coming back, or are operating at some level of reduced capacity,” she said. “That means reduced staffing as well, so that’s what we’re facing.”
July job numbers cited by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research showed women faced bigger job deficits than men. Women’s payroll employment at the time was 9% below February 2020 levels, while men’s payroll employment was 7.8% below February 2020 levels, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In continuing to serve women virtually during the pandemic, Life-Work has not had to reduce staff or roll back services so far. Like other nonprofits, though, full funding going forward isn’t guaranteed with such high demand for grants and other forms of help.
Funding from the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation’s Community Response Fund helped Life-Work switch to remote working and covered Zoom accounts for its virtual services.
More funding is helping Life-Work set up a lending library of Chromebooks and money for Wifi hotspots so clients can start working remote jobs.
Keenan sees the virtual meetings and library being useful beyond the pandemic. If a snowstorm prevents a woman from attending a workshop in person, for example, they could virtually attend instead.
Jamie Kunkel-Schutter, a self-sufficiency counselor for Life-Work since January, said the support networks participants get through the workshops are a big help. Breaking down barriers to employment is the goal, so Life-Work can offer both direct assistance like gas cards and auto repair assistance but also connect participants to housing assistance available through other nonprofits.
Calls and referrals for Life-Work’s services have picked up in recent weeks, Kunkel-Schutter said. As someone who identified as a displaced homemaker in the past, she pointed out how she can relate to the challenges participants face.
“I’ve been through similar journeys as some of our participants and had similar transitions personally,” she said. “I can identify and empathize with that.”
Beyond switching to virtual workshops, Life-Work underwent another change during the pandemic. Life-Work and similar organizations received bipartisan support in the Minnesota Legislature to amend the name of the program they administer.
What was previously known as the Minnesota Displaced Homemakers Program is now the Minnesota Family Resiliency Partnership. Keenan, who said the new name reflects the strengths and resiliency shown by the people Life-Work serves, thanked both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for passing the change — Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, was one of the bill’s co-authors.
Along with Life-Work’s six-week essential skills workshops, the nonprofit will also start its fall job search workshops as a follow-up class starting Oct. 26. For more information on registering for the workshops, visit www.lwpc.org or call 507-345-1577.
