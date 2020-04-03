As any parents would be, Tanvir Ahmad and Shahida Tanvir were eager to fly from Saudi Arabia to Minnesota to spend time with their son. And Mansoor Ahmad, a junior information technology student at Minnesota State University, was happy to have Mom and Dad in town for a few days.
Mom did some of that home cooking for him. They spent a few days in Duluth. All was well.
But, like all vacations, Mom and Dad knew they’d need to get back. Tanvir Ahmed is a doctor in Turaif, Saudi Arabia, and had patients to see. And Mansoor, a 23-year-old with college studies and an active social life on his mind, wanted his apartment back.
Then, like the rest of the world, an indiscriminate virus threw a monkey wrench into those plans.
Just days before Tanvir and Shahida were to head home, the Saudi government prohibited air travel in or out because of the coronavirus pandemic. They gave 72 hours notice, but Tanvir’s and Shahida’s flight path went from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., to London. All of those flights are fine. But the last leg, from London to Saudi Arabia, wouldn’t take place until after the flight ban went into effect. They’d be stuck in a layover in London.
So they decided to stay with Mansoor. And now they’re stuck in Mankato.
“Stuck is a very light word,” Tanvir said. “It’s terrible. … But I would rather be stuck with family than in London.”
Tanvir has called airlines and travel agents to see what recourse he has, but because flights are available for most of that route, few have been willing to refund his airfare. His only option for getting home in the short term would be via private jet, and he said he’d be willing to accept an offer from anyone reading who has a private jet that can give him and Shahida a lift home. But airline flights, at least for now, are not an option.
He said he’s emailed people within the Saudi government to plead for help. He’s hopeful the country will extend his travel visa period, which for now says he needs to return to the country by April 16.
His most pressing concern, he said, is his patients. As of Thursday, Saudi Arabia, a nation of roughly 33 million people, has about 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Tanvir said he’s anxious to return to his patients and help the people of Saudi Arabia as much as possible.
On a positive note, though, he says Saudi Arabia is in good hands.
“Saudi Arabia has one of the best health care systems. It’s very, very advanced,” he said. “They are trying their best. There is no insurance, medicine is free — they have just announced officially that any person, Saudi or non-Saudi, who gets ill, they will be taken care of.”
While he’s stuck here, though, Tanvir said he’s offered his services to Mayo Clinic Health System. He’s not licensed to practice here, but he said he’d be able to help if things got desperate.
“I told them, ‘If you need any services, I am a doctor from another country. I don’t have a license to practice here, but I’m just sitting in my home. I could help.”
So far Mayo hasn’t reached out.
“What I did, I did it with good intention,” he said. “I understand they are working within a system.”
As for Mansoor, having Mom and Dad around for an extended period has been … different.
“It’s not ideal,” he said, smiling at his father. “Two weeks is OK. Now it’s kind of pushing it.”
They’re all living in Mansoor’s apartment near campus. And Mom has been busy making all the food Mansoor grew to love as a kid. She’s making extra, too, so Mansoor can stock his freezer.
One other wrinkle: Because Tanvir isn’t home where his medical insurance would be covered at no cost, he’s had to buy medication for his heart condition out of pocket. And it hasn’t been cheap.
Like the rest of us, he’s hoping things return to normal very soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.