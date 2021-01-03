No one likes waiting in long lines, but this is ridiculous.
By running the “Find Your Place in the Vaccine Line” calculator created by The New York Times, I was informed I am way back in the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Waaay back.
“Based on your risk profile, we believe you’re in line behind 268.7 million people across the United States,” The Times calculator told me.
Cripes, there are only 328 million people in all of the United States, so 82% of the country is in line ahead of me.
The Times, ever thorough and detail oriented, also told me there are 27,302 people in line ahead of me just in Nicollet County, which has a population of about 34,000.
I decided to try a different calculator set up by ABC News.
That one told me there are more than 4.4 million Minnesotans lined up in front of me to get the COVID vaccine, or 79% of the state’s population.
“These groups include high-risk workers in health care facilities, first responders, people with significant health problems, nursing home residents, teachers, transportation workers, people over 65, and food and retail workers.”
The calculators ask you a few questions, starting with your age.
I was happy to type in 61. I thought I’d have to get moved up the line as an already long-time AARP member. But apparently being in your early 60s gets you nothing when it comes to the vaccine line. At least I can get discount meals with AARP.
I also did poorly on the health section. They ask you if you have obesity, COPD, diabetes, heart disease or chronic kidney disease. I checked “none of the above.”
They then list a bunch of essential jobs you can pick from, including health care, animal production/fishing, nursing home, construction, farming, hardware, police, postal service, day care, pharmacy, warehouse, mining and waste hauling.
Nowhere on the essential worker list did I see “journalist” so I picked “none of the above.”
Before this year most of us never considered whether our job was “essential.” I could go on and on about the essentialness of my writing columns about blowing stuff up or news stories on any number of topics. But apparently, while a hardware store employee gets to move ahead in the vaccine line because they’re essential, we ink-stained wretches will have to stay in a bubble until virtually everyone else in the world gets their shots.
My wife is healthier than me, but the calculator shot her to the front of the line because she works for the clinic.
It makes me feel like I’m standing 100 back in the beer line at a concert and she’s at the counter, holding up a cold brew and waving back at me, laughing.
In the end, I don’t mind having 268.7 million people ahead of me. I hope they can quickly get the vaccine to health care workers so they can take care of us and to nursing home residents, the elderly and those with health risks.
I can just stay here, sitting in my living room, writing more-or-less essential stuff and waiting for my turn.
If you want to find out where you are in line:
https://dig.abclocal.go.com/ccg/interactives/vaccine-calculator/index.html
nytimes.com/interactive/2020/12/03/opinion/covid-19-vaccine-timeline.html
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
