ST. PETER — A 17-year-old is facing juvenile charges after he allegedly brandished a knife at St. Peter High School in October.
Nolan Joseph Larson, of St. Peter, was charged this week with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on school property in Nicollet County District Court. Felony charges filed against 16- and 17-year-olds are public information.
A police school liaison officer found Larson in possession of a switchblade knife with a 3.5-inch blade on Oct. 2, the charges say.
Larson reportedly admitted to brandishing the knife in front of other students at least three times. He also allegedly admitted to once threatening to use the knife to harm another student, according to the court complaint.
Although school officials can't publicly identify expelled students, a student was expelled Oct. 10 from St. Peter Public Schools. The School Board unanimously approved the expulsion through the end of the school year.
St. Peter Supt. Jeff Olson commented in general terms about how the district responds to a weapon on campus.
“Any time there is information or an incident involving any type of weapon on school grounds, the administration contacts and involves law enforcement personnel in assessing and dealing with the situation and the district’s weapons policy and crisis management plan are followed,” he said in an email.
District policy requires an up to one-year expulsion in most incidents involving a weapon. But there are some exceptions, including if school officials determine a weapon was brought to school inadvertently or if it wasn't intended to be used as a weapon.
Parents of all students involved in any incident are notified, Olson said. But the district only notifies all school families when leaders believe there is “an actual or perceived ongoing risk to students or staff,” he said.
