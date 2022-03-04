With her 8-year-old daughter by her side, Sabrina Mercedes found herself homeless in 2018, couch surfing and surviving off the generosity of friends.
Mercedes, who is now in her early 30s, was living in Portland, Oregon, at the time. Prior to becoming homeless, she was rooming with a woman who used to be her neighbor. Things seemed to be going well at first but quickly went downhill after Mercedes’ roommate filed a restraining order against her, immediately forcing her and her daughter, Aliyah, out of their home.
“It was a long process,” she says, explaining the restraining order was based on false accusations. “I had to wait three weeks to see her in court, but I still had to move out. I was homeless.”
The kind of homelessness Mercedes experienced was not stereotypical. She wasn’t sleeping on the streets using cardboard for a mattress. She wasn’t taking shelter under an overpass.
Instead, Mercedes was among the lucky few who had people she could call and were willing to offer up their homes for short periods of time. Eventually, she says she was able to “pull enough money together to buy a really crappy RV” and, in 2020, moved to Mankato.
It was the kind of homelessness that goes unseen by the general public — one prominent in the Mankato area, referred to by Sandi Miller of the youth homeless outreach group The REACH as “invisible homelessness.”
The topic of homelessness — and experiences like Mercedes’ — were thoroughly discussed during an event Monday at Mankato West High School. “Understanding Homelessness: A Discussion” was led by West senior Maya Englehorn and centered on debunking stigmas of homelessness in hopes of educating others and gaining empathy for those without a home.
Organized by the student-run Moving Our Futures Forward club, the discussion included a panel of five speakers, Mercedes and Miller being two of them. The others represented The REACH — a resource center for homeless youth or youth at risk of becoming homeless — either as case workers or as youth.
About 50 people were in the audience, which included a mix of students, families and other community members.
Englehorn, one of MOFF’s three leaders, brought the topic of homelessness to the table for the club to focus on at the start of the new year.
After attending Postsecondary Enrollment Options classes at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul last semester and witnessing the alarming number of people on the streets, Englehorn says she felt guilty.
“Everyone would drive by them and no one was doing anything to help,” she says. “You just feel so guilty. So then I asked myself, ‘What can I actually do to help?’ because that guilt isn’t productive.”
Englehorn then shared her desire to help bring awareness to the issue with MOFF, a club started just last year focusing on providing a platform for students to advocate for issues they strongly believe in — both at their school and in the community.
The issue of homelessness in Mankato and statewide was taken on by the club, and this week's event was what the MOFF leaders consider to be a good first step.
The conversations at the event, Englehorn says, can equip individuals with the information they need to better understand the topic of homelessness — a statement echoed by fellow MOFF leader Anna Hartmann.
“We hope people take away that homelessness, although it’s not as directly seen in Mankato as you would see in a bigger city, still exists,” she says. “The people you eat lunch with could be jumping from house to house and you could never know.”
Brooklyn Brovold, another MOFF leader, added that she hopes the event “ignites passion” in the attendees — whether it be about homelessness or another prevailing issue — to make a change, even if it’s a small one.
“Even as a club, we have huge goals and we want to conquer the whole world and make it amazing,” she says. “But sometimes that’s just not the reality of things and it can get overwhelming, so we’re focusing on making small changes and hoping it makes giant impacts.”
Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing says she couldn’t be more proud.
“As adults, sometimes we don’t realize it, but we just need to get out of these kids’ way,” she says. “We’re going to be better off once these kids are in charge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.