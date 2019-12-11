NEW ULM — New Ulm police are investigating a threat made on social media against New Ulm High School. A student suspect has been identified and is cooperating, according to a Police Department press release.
The department began investigating Wednesday after receiving a tip from the FBI office in Mankato on Tuesday. The case will be referred to the Brown County Attorney’s Office for potential charges once the investigation is complete, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.