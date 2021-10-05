MAPLETON — At least one student has been suspended for violating Maple River Schools district policy after he drove a truck flying a Confederate flag near a group of protesters.
A lunchroom employee has also been put on administrative leave while school officials investigate an allegation that the employee threatened a woman who brought a Black Lives Matter sign to a homecoming football game.
April Valliant said her son, a high school junior, was suspended from Maple River Secondary School for five days because he flew a Confederate flag from the bed of his truck as he drove past the school Monday. He flew a Blue Lives Matter flag alongside the other.
Several students and community members were gathered outside the school to express their dismay that a man ripped a Black Lives Matter sign from a woman’s hands and threw it over a railing during Friday night’s homecoming football game.
Laura Nusser, the woman who held the sign, said she brought it to the game because of an allegation her son had made earlier that day. Her son, who is part Black and plays on the football team, told her a student chanted during a Friday homecoming activity, “Blacks, get to the back” of a line that had formed to watch a volleyball game.
She said school officials pulled video of the activity and a white student was seen to have raised his hand and chanted the refrain after someone else first said it. It is unclear whether either of the two students was suspended or otherwise disciplined.
Though Maple River Schools Supt. Dan Anderson did not answer a phone call and would not clarify how many students were suspended for which actions, he said in an emailed statement that after an investigation of both incidents, “any students violating district policy have been suspended.”
But Nusser talked directly with one school official who said two students were suspended. The official reportedly told her a video of the activity had been used to identify another student at the Friday afternoon homecoming activity.
“All students are welcome at Maple River,” the superintendent stated. “Behavior to the contrary has never been, nor will it ever be, tolerated. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of every student at Maple River.”
Valliant said her son typically has the flag on his truck and did not fly it in response to protests happening near the school. He was returning from an appointment just before 2 p.m., she said, when he saw a TV crew alongside protesters outside of the school.
She said he turned around and drove down Silver Street so his flag might be on camera and then flipped off a protester, allegedly in response to the gesture first being made at him.
Valliant thinks her son was wrongly suspended. She believes he has freedom to express himself by flying the flag, adding that “the Confederate flag is not about racism, if anyone actually does their history.”
Nusser stood by Monday afternoon as Valliant’s son drove his truck past the school. She said several protesters held signs and approached one of multiple trucks that were driving by, attempting to confront and speak with the drivers.
She said Mapleton Police Department Chief Ben Honsey “expressed how he was displeased how they were flying the blue line flag with the Confederate flag, that those two shouldn’t be flown together, but that there’s nothing that he could do about it.”
Honsey did not respond directly to the incident but stated in an email Mapleton police will “continue to work on pending investigations and work toward de-escalating tensions within our community.”
Valliant, who uses the name April May on Facebook, appears to think Nusser arranged for a man to torment her son after the incident.
“Last night my son called me to inform me that he had gone to the gas station and there was a male individual who wanted to start fighting my son because he had a Confederate flag in his truck,” Valliant said.
Nusser denies she did so, saying several of her sons’ friends in Mankato are upset and may have threatened fights but don’t live at her home.
Regardless, when Nusser was away from her home Monday night, she received a disturbing message from her son.
“Come home,” he said just after 11 p.m. Two unknown men were waiting outside Nusser’s home in a muscle car.
Her two sons, 17 and 14, had called to say two men had shown up while they were home with the older son’s 16-year-old girlfriend. The men wanted to know if any adults were home.
When Nusser’s older son said no, he told his mother, one man asked him, “How old are you?”
“I was pissed ... I was mad. I wanted to call the cops,” Nusser recalled feeling as she drove home.
A video Nusser posted on Facebook shows a light-colored car rumbling loudly as it turned a corner and drove away.
As soon as she got home, she messaged Valliant, who admitted “the people that showed up at your door were my other half and my ex because they were defending my kid against your man,” screenshots show.
Valliant told The Free Press her son believed the man who had allegedly threatened him at the gas station would be at Nusser’s home. Her ex and her best friend visited the house on behalf of the children to talk with the adults, she said.
“My ex and them would never go at children. That’s what they were there to do: protect my kids,” she said. “We didn’t wanna get cops all involved, we didn’t want all the hoopla.”
Nusser said she has shared the messages with police.
“I’m kinda glad I wasn’t there to be honest. What if they tried to fight me because I was the adult home?” Nusser told The Free Press.
Honsey said police had not learned about the report of two men having visited Nusser’s home until a third party notified them Tuesday around noon. He said after interviewing two teens it was determined there had been no threat or criminal violation.
It was not the first scare Nusser had about someone showing up to her house.
After the football game Friday night, Nusser said, a woman named Kristy Jacobsen messaged her on Facebook saying she was upset by Nusser’s “episode” at the game.
Jacobsen, whom The Free Press identified as a lunch service worker at Maple River, told Nusser that all lives matter and asked to visit her home to speak “face to face.”
“So we can talk about how you brought racism to our homecoming football game,” Jacobsen said in screenshots Nusser provided. When Nusser declined to meet, the other woman responded, “I’m willing to come meet you face to face right now but seems like you’re ducking out.”
Supt. Anderson said Jacobsen is on administrative leave pending an investigation into Nusser’s allegations.
Nusser, who moved to Mapleton from Mankato about two years ago, said she now finds herself afraid to leave home while she works at her job outside of town.
After her sons stayed up late Monday night, riled up by the encounter with the two men, they asked her to email their football coach and let him know they would have to miss morning training. She agreed.
Although Nusser wants an assembly to confront racist beliefs she says are widely held or abetted by Maple River high schoolers, both of her sons have told her they are glad school officials are taking this seriously.
The school football coach, specifically, has reportedly talked to players after finding out the individual who chanted “Blacks to the back” is on the football team. Both of Nusser’s sons are also on the team.
Her children have two different fathers, one of whom lives in Indiana while the other lives in Mankato. The boys aren’t in touch with the closer man, she said, so she has felt alone in supporting two biracial children in a predominantly white town that she says has shown intolerance.
Nusser said some people have reached out to support her but are afraid of the social repercussions of protesting alleged racist incidents.
Many attendees said Nusser was behaving loudly and inappropriately at the football game. Many suggested she put her Black Lives Matter sign in her yard or address school officials directly. A confrontational protest, in their view, was the wrong way to demand reform.
An 18-minute Facebook live video posted by Nusser details the chain of events at the football game. Another video by a spectator shows the man taking her sign and throwing it over the fence.
Police escorted her out of the venue after school administrators told them she had to go because of her “offensive language.” The man who took Nusser’s sign, seemingly without her directly provoking him, was allowed to return to his seat and remain at the game.
She said it bothered her that people covered for the man while an officer interviewed witnesses, not directing police to where he was sitting. Eventually she marched into the bleachers and singled him out herself.
Mapleton police say they are investigating the Friday night incident and will send the results to the Blue Earth County attorney for a charging decision.
“They’re all just going together, saying racism isn’t a problem in Mapleton, but then how come I have all these messages showing you that it is?” Nusser said.
“I’ve just been kinda hoping everything dies down, really, because I don’t want anybody coming to my house.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.