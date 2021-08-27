Less than half of students, across the state and in many area districts, passed standardized math and science tests during the second year of the pandemic. Students of color and students from low-income families did even worse.
Reading test performance was only slightly better and also with a significant performance gap.
Local education officials say they anticipated test results would slide as a result of the pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Education on Thursday released to the media the results of tests taken by students across the state in the spring. The results are being released to the general public today.
The data is the first statewide bellwether of how the pandemic and distance learning have impacted students' academic progress. No tests were given as the pandemic struck in the spring of 2020.
Statewide, proficiency rates dropped to 44% in math, 44% in science and 53% in reading.
Compared to 2019, that's a drop of 11 percentage points in math, 8 percentage points in science and 7 percentage points in reading.
"The statewide assessment results confirm what we already knew — that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our students’ learning and they need our help to recover,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, a Mankato resident, said in a statement.
Some school districts in south-central Minnesota weathered the pandemic better than the state norms while others struggled, especially in science.
Mankato Area Public Schools students again fared the best in reading, with 57% meeting or exceeding targets. They struggled the most in science, with 40% proficient. Compared to 2019, the district saw declines that mirrored the state averages.
“The release of our statewide assessment results confirms what we already knew: The pandemic has disrupted MAPS students’ learning,” said Melanie Helling, assessment, research and evaluation coordinator.
Maple River Public Schools continued to post some of the top proficiency rates in the region, though they were down about 10 percentage points from 2019 in reading and math. Maple River's science rate improved slightly.
Supt. Dan Anderson said he anticipated rates would be down and he's pleased they did not drop more dramatically.
“It was a difficult year for everybody,” he said.
Anderson credits Maple River's relatively strong performance to the fact the district was able to keep elementary students in school full time all school year and secondary students were at schools at least part time for most of the year. Many other districts had greater disruptions to in-person learning.
The St. Peter and Waseca area school districts were among several in the region in which proficiency rates fell below 50% in all three subjects.
Science proficiency rates were the lowest across the region, with only two of the districts examined by The Free Press reaching or surpassing 50%.
Proficiency rates were especially stark for some groups of students.
For Black students across the state, the pass rates were 18% in math and science and 31% in reading. Among Minnesota's Hispanic students, 29% passed math, 26% passed science and 31% passed reading.
“Every student has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we know that not all students have been affected in the same way,” Mueller said in a statement.
The numbers were similar or worse in the largest of the area districts. In Mankato, 21% of Black students and 29% of Hispanic students were proficient in math; 14% of Black and 26% of Hispanic students were proficient in science; and 30% of Black and 31% of Hispanic students were proficient in math.
Compared to 2019, that represents a slight dip for Black students and a larger decrease for Hispanic students.
There also were local and statewide achievement gaps for other student demographic groups, including those who are eligible for free and reduced lunch — meaning they came from a low-income family. Statewide the proficiency rates for that group were 23% in math and science and 32% in reading.
In Mankato the rates were slightly higher in math and reading and slightly lower in science. The rates dropped by about 10% from 2019.
Helling said she is pleased about progress among another group of Mankato students last year: English language learners. Ten percent of those students earned scores on language tests allowing them to graduate from needing language instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.