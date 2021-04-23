MANKATO — Students outside East High School said Friday they were relieved by the conviction of a Minneapolis police officer but angry that Black people continue to be killed by police.
“Derek Chauvin got what he deserved,” said student Kendra Mueller. “I understand that this is a big step. But it's not a step in the right direction. It's a step in the only direction. We cannot ignore this any longer.”
A few dozen East students walked out of their last classes Friday afternoon and gathered in front of their school to protest police killings.
A few demonstrators spoke before the group stood in silence for several minutes to honor Daunte Wright of Brooklyn Center and others who have recently died.
“It is not enough to say or claim we want equality,” said student Huda Nuh. “We want you to be actively anti-racist. We need to fight these injustices and hold people accountable.”
Maggy Rusche noted a study finding Black Americans are three times more likely to be killed by police.
“Our friends who are racial minorities should not be fearing for their lives to walk down the street,” she said. “Mothers should not have to teach their children what to do when they encounter a police officer so they can make it home that night.”
Organizer Eden Durenberger said the walkout was planned by “a group of kids who believe that there is racial injustice that needs to be talked about.”
Principal Jeff Dahline said he was “respectfully” approached about the idea and worked with the student organizers to give them an opportunity to safely demonstrate. Students who chose to leave their class received an unexcused absence.
Walkouts were held at other schools across Minnesota on Monday. Students from St. Peter and St. James high schools and Prairie Winds Middle School were among those who participated.
The organizers at East said they decided to take a few more days to organize their demonstration.
“A lot of students at East wanted their voices heard and wanted to express their feelings,” said freshman Ali Saleh.
The student demonstrations came after Mankato and St. Peter school district leaders issued statements saying more work needs to be done toward racial equality.
“Our community, state, and nation have a lot of work to do to recognize that every person belongs,” St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth wrote. “Every person is valuable. Our differences make us stronger as a community. When we know better, we do better — and talking about issues like racism, bias, and stereotypes is an important part of changing the future of our community.”
A statement from Mankato Area Public Schools said the district has “a moral responsibility to teach, to learn, to communicate, and to think about real solutions.”
The statement continued in part: “As a district, we strive to make our schools and classrooms safe spaces for all to have constructive conversations about race, social justice, and important matters that impact their lives and the lives of others.”
Mankato's statement drew more than 100 comments on the district's Facebook page. Many responses criticized the School Board's decision to keep police resource officers at the high schools.
“Students, staff, and alumni have spent the past year begging ISD 77 to listen to Black and Brown youth,” Katie Kujawa wrote. “If we want to support our students of color, it's time to remove SROs.”
Some commenters thought the district should not have issued such a statement.
“This is disgusting! Quit indoctrinating our children,” Lisa Sieberg wrote. “Leave these conversations up to the parents/guardians.”
Several others pressed the district to move from statements to taking more action.
“You can put out this statement but yet you do nothing about the active racism that happens in our schools,” student Emma Wachtel wrote.
