MANKATO — If green wasn’t a popular color at Mankato West before, it certainly is now.
Students, faculty and staff regularly wear their green shirts with block letters spelling out the words “Mental Health Matters” on the front of it in support of not only the message, but the new group at their school: Mental Health Connections.
The group was founded by West senior Olivia Koeneman at the beginning of the school year.
Koeneman thought a safe space for students to go to and discuss mental health was needed at West, so she teamed up with the school social worker and together they created a program that consists of monthly meetings during the school day dedicated to the topic.
“Everybody is welcome to come,” she said, emphasizing it’s not a club that students have to sign up for, but rather an open invitation to all at West.
The meetings consist of different activities each month, including small-group discussions and creating posters to hang up around the school to raise awareness.
Koeneman said the meetings started off pretty small, with about 40 participants. The last meeting, however, had over 120.
“It’s been growing and growing each month which is super cool,” she said.
Koeneman’s peers have shared with her just how grateful they are to have something that reminds them they’re not alone.
“My goal behind this was to facilitate a sense of belonging in school,” she said. “I've heard a lot of kids aren't necessarily confident enough to reach out because they feel like they're the only ones who need help. But seeing other people coming to these events has kind of normalized and has gotten rid of that stigma around mental health. It’s definitely been effective in raising awareness.”
Just recently, the group partnered with Mankato Clinic and had the green shirts made for a fundraiser. The shirts were sold at school for $10 a piece.
Koeneman said she was surprised at how popular they quickly became.
“We completely sold out close to 300 shirts and raised over $3,000 within the first week,” she said.
The group donated 100% of the proceeds to the REACH — a resource center for area youth — on Friday.
“It was super awesome,” Koeneman said about the experience. “Myself and a couple of my friends went and we donated a big check. It's really awesome knowing that the money is actually going to get used and will directly impact the community, because it’s a local resource rather than a national charity.”
The shirts have even made their way out in the community, where West Principal Sherri Blasing has spotted a few.
“The other night I was at Target and I was walking through the parking lot and a car full of kids drove by and waved, and they were wearing their shirts,” she said.
Koeneman was grocery shopping when she bumped into the husband of one of her teachers who happened to be wearing one of the shirts.
“It just helps strengthen that sense of belonging in our community,” she said about seeing the shirts all around.
On Dec. 8, West held its Mental Health Matters day. Students, faculty and staff who had purchased a shirt wore them to school.
That evening, the boy’s basketball team wore the shirts during their warm-ups while the bleachers were filled with students proudly wearing their shirts as well. Those who hadn’t purchased a shirt wore green in support.
“I wouldn't be able to do all of this without the people who show up,” Koeneman said. “I can't think of a word better than inspiring. Seeing all those people show up and seeing that people actually do care, it inspires me to keep doing more. It can get kind of draining sometimes, but seeing people show up makes it all 100% worth it.”
Blasing said she couldn’t be more proud of Koeneman and West students.
“We’re fortunate to work with just incredible kids. Olivia and her group are a great example,” she said. “It gives me a lot of hope for the future. These are the kids that are going to be the adults running our world and they're doing the right work. Just good humans, that’s for sure.”
