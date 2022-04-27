MANKATO — St. James student John Boelke hasn't been in a combine before. After driving a combine simulator Wednesday, he decided he probably wouldn't excel at driving a real one.
"I don't think I'd do a good job. I don't think anyone would trust me in one."
He said the simulator was a lot of fun, but it was hard turning around and getting the corn header lined up with the rows of corn to start another round. "It's pretty difficult."
He also forgot to lift the header up as he was turning around and jammed it into a hillside.
More than 260 eighth graders came to Sibley Park to take part in an ag day sponsored by the Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence at Minnesota State University.
Shane Bowyer, director of the agribusiness & food innovation program at MSU, said the day was a way to connect kids to ag.
"We got a two-year grant from the USDA for service learning around food and agriculture. It's a way to promote healthy food and ag to kids," Bowyer said.
Christine Pigsley, who teaches ag leadership at MSU, said her students did all of the coordinating and setting up of the event. They also manned several booths inside the Sibley Park farm barn that had displays about different facets of agriculture and agribusiness.
"This is all about introducing kids to ag careers," she said.
A double-decker bus was on hand to take kids around the park, with some stops along the way.
"They stop at CHS (soybean processing facility) and learn about its history and they learn about the park's history and the Indigenous history of the area," Bowyer said.
The combine simulator was one of the big attractions for the kids as they sat in a combine seat, with steering wheel and control levers, looking at a large screen showing a corn header moving through a corn field.
Avery Haler, of St. James, handled the combine well, lifting the header up at the end of the rows, turning the big combine around and lining it up with the rows for the next swath, all in one easy movement.
"I've ridden with my grandpa in the combine when I was younger," she said.
Inside the park's farm barn, a variety of displays were set up, manned by college students. Topics ranged from butter and honey production to ethanol and plants.
Danielle Portz, who is in the ag leadership class at MSU and works as a lab tech for Valero Renewable Fuels in Welcome, was heading up a booth on different uses for corn.
"The kids seem really interested. They were surprised you can take corn and make all of this," she said, pointing to several bottles with samples of corn flour, mash, ethanol, corn oil, distillers grain and more.
St. James student Marilee Armendariz has no relatives in farming but was absorbing all the topics.
"I want to own my own animals some day and do crops."
