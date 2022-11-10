MANKATO — A real-world class assignment is bringing a new perk to campus at Mankato West High School, as students get involved in every step of building and running a new coffee shop, from brewing up ideas and construction to store management.
Family consumer science teacher Amanda Whiteis said the idea first came about when administration said they were thinking about opening a coffee shop and wanted her interior design class to be involved.
“They asked me if my students would be interested in being able to help with it, and I was like, yes. Yes I would, that sounds like the coolest thing ever. Then basically they said, ‘Well see if you can design some type of a project that we could base around it,’” Whiteis said.
Her interior design students were then involved in creating designs for the shop.
“So my interior design students started with here’s your canvas, it’s blank. What do you want to do? We researched lighting, we researched flooring, we researched wall coverings. What kind of equipment will we need for a coffee shop? Then they basically copied and pasted pictures and ideas and put them up on the design boards. Paint colors, counter tops. It was all the little details.”
Whiteis said an architect with community partner ISG also presented a lecture to her class and worked with students before they pitched their ideas to the architect as well as school Principal Sherri Blasing.
“I told the students, one of your most important jobs as a designer is to sell your work,” Whiteis said.
Overall design was created by using elements from various student submissions.
Eleventh graders Evelyn Hicks and Lydia Sandvig said it was fun to bring what they learned in their interior design class into the real world.
“I think it’s exciting to be a part of it, to see the growth of what we did in class and then being able to see it develop over time too and being able to just be here and see it,” Sandvig said.
“It was definitely exciting, because we just did the assignment in class and now we actually get to put it into perspective and actually build it and design it. It was really exciting,” Hicks said.
But student involvement doesn’t end there.
Webb Construction, which started on the project this summer, involved students in construction work as well.
Sophomore Connor Barten, who said he’d consider going into the field, said it was a good experience to have while still in high school.
“They have us in their books, and they said there might be some projects for their company that they might want us to come help them with. Glad to get our names out there,” Barten said.
He added that working on the coffee shop has been a rewarding experience.
“It’s going to be pretty cool walking through the halls knowing that we helped build that,” he said.
Sophomore Adam Goetsch, who has also been involved with construction, said the experience opens new doors.
“It’s rewarding. It gets the window open to see what the whole construction field is like and what you can really do,” he said.
Students will continue to be involved with other parts of the project, too.
District staff will continue work and will partner with construction students when possible. The sales and marketing class will be involved in branding for the shop while the graphic design class will create the graphics.
Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA, students will be involved in management and running the store, and Career Lab students, who consist of students with special needs, will work in the coffee shop.
Whiteis said it’s great to have this level of student involvement in a project like this.
“I think it’s rare for a school, especially a school this big, to be able to put something together like this. I think it’s actually pretty awesome,” she said.
The project was funded through an Educare grant and a Future Ready CTE grant.
The school is hoping to wrap up construction of the shop, which will be located to the side of one of the school's busy hallways on the main floor, at the beginning of the second semester in January.
