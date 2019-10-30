Hezekyah Flowers grabbed the chisel, lowered it onto the tool rest and shaved wood chips off a spinning piece of wood on the lathe.
“It’s awesome,” Flowers said after practicing on the lathe at Mankato Makerspace shop.
“It’s a stress reliever.”
Flowers was among a couple of dozen Central High School students trying their hand at woodworking, silk screen printing, glass blowing and metal work Tuesday.
“I’m trying out as much stuff as I can,” Flowers said. “I’m a very artistic person. This place is awesome.”
Heather FitzSimmons brought her handarts class to Makerspace, where she also teaches classes.
“I thought it’d be a nice way to bridge the school with Makerspace, to show them you can continue learning outside of school.”
She said students do a variety of art projects at school, but there’s something more for them at Makerspace. “Here they get the power tools. Forget the yarn — they want the power tools.”
Olivia Carman was trying out some of the woodworking power tools, including cutting out a teardrop-shaped piece of wood on the scroll saw and then sanding it on a bench belt sander.
After cutting the piece, she gingerly began sanding the small piece of wood on the high-speed abrasive, slowly gaining confidence but also earning her first woodworker’s nick.
“It got me,” she said, holding up her knuckle showing where the sander took off a tiny piece of skin.
Carman said she likes to work with oven- and air-dried clay pieces and with ink and graphite.
Heather Knudson was showing students the newest addition to the Makerspace shop — screen printing equipment.
Knudson had donated some old screen printing equipment she had in a garage when Makerspace opened a few years ago and teaches classes there. Recently a New Ulm business donated $15,000 to $18,000 worth of upgraded equipment.
“It’s a lot newer. The adjustments are a lot easier to set up. The big light table is amazing and the printer is awesome,” she said of the equipment.
Many of the students had made their own designs to be printed on black T-shirts. Knudson showed them how to lay the screen with the design atop the shirts and add ink to transfer the design to the shirt. Then the shirts moved through a drying oven while the students went to another room to use a pressure sprayer to wash the ink off the screen.
The students also got to try their hand at glass blowing and hammering copper pieces into jewelry and dying them.
The materials and T-shirts the students used were made possible by a grant from the Midwest Art Catalyst.
