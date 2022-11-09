MANKATO — A school assembly gave Rosa Parks Elementary School fifth graders the chance to interview local veterans on Wednesday in an early Veterans Day observance.
The assembly began with veterans from American Legion Post 518 posting the colors and fifth grader Eva Donev singing the national anthem.
Donev said it was important to have a school assembly dedicated to vets and Veterans Day, which is Friday.
“Because they’ve done so many things for our country and they’ve helped so many people, so it’s important to honor people.”
Several students got the chance to interview the veterans.
Among them was fifth grader Nyapuoka Kulang, who asked: “What job did you do when you entered the Army?” to Staff Sgt. Miranda Grewe.
Kulang said it’s important to acknowledge the work veterans have done.
“Because they served our country and they deserve a holiday,” she said.
Fifth grader John Davidow got the chance to ask veteran Jason Kelly, “What are some things that you got to do as a senior airman in the Air Force?”
Davidow said it was fun to ask the veterans questions to learn more about them. “It’s important because it is one of the only days of the year where you honor the veterans,” he said.
Fifth grader Remmie Landsteiner, who asked Sgt. Dylan Rohlfing about his memories from his deployment, said she enjoyed getting the chance to ask a question as well.
“It was fun, and I thought it was kind of special because I got chosen to do it,” she said.
School counselor Marcy Koch, who was involved in organizing the assembly, said putting the pieces together was a team effort — a worthwhile one.
“I think it’s important for them to be involved in it, because we emphasize a lot about leadership, and it gives them a leadership opportunity,” she said, adding, “It provides an opportunity for the kids to witness the ceremony, and it gives them an opportunity to show this respect in a really, I think, powerful and palpable way.”
Veteran Mark Conrad, who served in the National Guard as a first sergeant, said he was glad to be a part of the opportunity for kids to ask the questions.
“It was kind of fun seeing the kids’ participation and their observance,” he said.
