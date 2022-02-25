MANKATO — 17-year-old Maya Engelhorn and other members of a high school student organization want to learn why their towns includes people who apparently are living on the streets — and what can be done to help those who are without housing.
One of the actions Moving Our Futures Forward club members have taken is to organize a public panel discussion. “Understanding Homelessness: A Discussion” is 6 p.m. Monday in Mankato West High School’s cafeteria.
“It’s been a real eye opener,” said Engelhorn, who is serving as this year’s MOFF leader.
“Homelessness is not my personal experience,” said the West senior who lives with her family in a warm, comfortable house in North Mankato.
“I chose the topic because my friends and I have started to witness it more and more in Mankato.”
The club has invited a variety of panelists to discuss the personal experiences of people who know what its like to not be certain of having a warm place to sleep at night.
“They are the ones we are trying to learn from,” Engelhorn said.
“We should be able to see them as other human beings who are in difficult situations.”
The panel will include representatives from organizations that work to help find housing for individuals who are homeless.
MOFF began in the fall of 2020 as a social justice mission that works through student projects and community outreach. Its membership fluctuates between 30-40 students. The club not a school-funded organization.
“Last year, a generous individual stepped up to help us,” Engelhorn said.
MOFF members hopes teens who have experienced homelessness will speak at Monday’s event.
Free-will offerings received at Monday’s event will be donated by MOFF to Mankato non-profits The REACH, a drop-in center for youths, and to CADA House, an emergency shelter organization for people who have experienced domestic abuse.
