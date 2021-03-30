Students, faculty and staff gathered on the mall at Minnesota State University Tuesday evening to bring awareness to the rise in hate crimes and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Students carried signs that read “Stop the hate” and “Hate burns you out”. About 30 students, staff and university administrators attended the demonstration to show support.
“A lot of us have just had enough with everything going on and want to speak out,” said Josh Xioung, secretary for the Hmong Student Association. “We want to show people hate is a virus.”
He said students speak to each other about their experiences dealing with racism and racist jokes but don’t often speak out because they know people in other minority groups have had these experiences as well. The demonstration was an opportunity to bring these stories and experiences to the greater campus community.
“We want to bring attention to this,” Xioung said. “This is something we should’ve done a while ago.”
Some students at the demonstration told their stories to the crowd. Jer Yang recited a poem she wrote the night before about her experience as a young Asian woman. She spoke about being called weak and small and how she kept telling herself these experiences would pass.
Yang decided to put her thoughts and anger into a poem because she wanted to share her story and participate in the demonstration.
“I’m normally not very vocal so this was my chance to speak up and be vocal,” she said. She said she hopes to encourage others to speak up about their experiences as well.
Nathan Pham, an international student from Vietnam, attended the demonstration because he wanted to show support for the Asian American community and to educate himself.
Student group members and MSU’s Asian American Affairs department decided to hold the solidarity demonstration after a mass shooting in Atlanta resulted in the death of eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent. The suspect told police he had a sexual addiction and carried out the attacks to get rid of his temptation, but authorities have said they have not ruled out bias as a motivating factor.
The attack has stirred outrage and fear in the Asian American community. It also brought the rise in hate incidents directed towards the community into the spotlight.
The group Stop AAPI Hate received almost 3,800 reports of hate incidents nationally between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. The group says the number could be higher because not all incidents are reported. Most of the reported incidents, about 70%, were forms of verbal harassment, but one-in-ten involved physical assault, according to a report published by the group.
On Sunday, an assailant attacked a 65-year-old Asian woman walking to church near Times Square in New York City. A video of the incident showed a lack of intervention from bystanders, with the assailant able to walk away after kicking the woman in the stomach and stomping on her head after she fell to the ground. City leaders have criticized bystanders for not intervening during the attack.
The rise in violence and hate incidents have sparked demonstrations across the country that are calling for solidarity and an end to hate.
While there has been a rise in reported hate incidents elsewhere, Pakou Lee, interim director for MSU’s Asian American Affairs department, said she hasn’t heard of a rise in incidents on campus. She said this is partly due to fewer students on campus this year, but also because students may not be reporting.
Lee and other university staff have been using this time to encourage students to report hate incidents like verbal harassment and help them find resources on campus. A code was available at the demonstration for attendees to scan on their phones that led to a list of resources, such as counseling services.
“We want to make sure that we are accessible,” Lee said. She hopes that after the event, diversity and inclusion work continues on campus and that these conversations continue.
