MANKATO — As COVID-19 vaccines gradually become more available, a growing body of research is confirming how effective they are at preventing deaths and serious illnesses.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all went through rigorous trials before they were approved in late 2020 or early 2021. More recent studies back up the initially favorable results, including one from late February in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Studies show the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have efficacy rates upwards of 95% within about two weeks after people receive second doses.
Johnson & Johnson, the latest approved vaccine, is closer to a 72% efficacy rate. Because it only requires one dose, though, it could help give more people protection against the illness faster.
Physicians in south-central Minnesota say they hear from more patients eager to get the vaccine than patients feeling hesitant or skeptical about it. For the latter group, they’re often turning to vaccine history as a way to try putting the doubts to rest.
“One of the things I try to explain to people is this is a newer vaccine, but it’s not brand new technology,” said Dr. Amy Boles, family medicine physician at Mankato Clinic. “We did make an mRNA vaccine like this back in 2005 (during Ebola outbreaks) … There’s 15 years of study into this vaccine.”
The process used for the 2005 vaccine lent itself to the COVID vaccine’s development, she added. Their similarity is akin to how there’s a new influenza vaccine each year to match the latest strains in circulation.
“They’ve taken the old technology they’ve had since 2005 and then modified it to this,” Boles said.
Both Boles and Dr. Marc Wilkinson, a family medicine physician at Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, reported hearing patients express concerns about the COVID vaccine — although it’s a minority of people.
“I’ve heard a few who have bought into some of the conspiracy theories,” Wilkinson said. “Most patients that I’ve encountered, though, and I have a patient population that skews a little more toward the elderly, they’re in most cases chomping at the bit to get a vaccine.”
In some cases, those patients haven’t left home much during the pandemic. Receiving protection against the illness to them means reuniting with people they haven’t seen in a year.
The older population is also more likely to have lost friends or family to the illness, Boles said.
“The 65-plus group has been very excited to get the vaccine because they’ve seen so many of their friends and family get sick with this and sadly pass away,” she said.
At a vaccine clinic for older adults last week, she said, it was the closest thing she’s seen to 90-year-olds skipping.
“They’re just ecstatic,” she said.
A subset of the younger population, however, seems more hesitant. Boles attributes part of it to conspiracy theories circulating on social media, something Wilkinson has noticed too.
One of Wilkinson’s approaches in response is to highlight vaccine successes throughout history.
“Vaccinations have been around for decades and they’ve been helpful in eradicating a lot of diseases that used to be fatal,” he said. “We’ve completely eradicated smallpox through vaccinations. Polio, we haven’t completely eradicated it, but we’ve come close.”
When medical professionals are citing information from the National Institutes of Health or other reputable sources while someone online is citing information from a YouTube video, it gets frustrating, Boles said.
“You want to get the science out there,” she said. “You do what you can and try to give them the correct articles to read.”
