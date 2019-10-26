MANKATO — Dairy is a staple of the Midwestern diet, but a recent analysis suggests high intake may be associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer.
The literature review released in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association evaluated 47 studies into plant-based and animal-based diets. The summary found plant-rich diets may be associated with decreased prostate cancer risk, while dairy-rich diets may be associated with heightened risk.
Local dietitians stress moderation is the key with dairy, as it has health benefits of its own when eaten judiciously.
“Our dairy products have some good health benefits to them as well,” said Grace Fjeldberg, a dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato specializing in oncology nutrition. “It shouldn’t be avoided like the plague.”
So it’s a matter of choosing the right dairy products in the right amounts to tap into their protein and vitamin D benefits. Look for low-fat, low-sugar dairy products, and stick to a serving per meal — 8 ounces of milk, half a cup of yogurt or an ounce of cheese.
Fjeldberg said she’ll be interested in more specific research into dairy, as it’s still unclear what about it may lead to higher prostate cancer risk. As it stands, it could be anything from the calcium found in it to western diets featuring more dairy and less fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are rich in phytochemicals, which help protect the body against carcinogenic activity.
“It’s really about how do you incorporate more fruits and veggies because of the protective health benefits there are,” Fjeldberg said.
As a general rule, she recommended each meal be two-thirds plant based. Hilltop Hy-Vee Dietitian April Graff, who gave a similar recommendation, said the average person’s diet is closer to the opposite.
“Those ratios aren’t quite in check,” she said. “That’s the biggest impact people can make starting out is just making that vegetable portion bigger.”
She said the recent study’s findings generally align with what experts have been recommending for diets. The same general rules apply, she added, meaning people should strive to eat more plant-based foods, less processed foods and less sugary snacks. Those considerations also go beyond potentially reducing prostate cancer risks.
“It’s not just rules applying to prostate cancer or other types of cancer or diabetes or heart attacks,” she said. “Very similar protocol and recommendations apply.”
The lifetime risk for prostate cancer in the U.S. is nearly 12%, according to the National Cancer Institute. It’s the most common cancer in men and has the second highest mortality rate among cancers.
