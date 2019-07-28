MANKATO — Eating disorder experts say a new study into the genetic origins of anorexia could help improve treatment for the deadly illness.
The analysis published in the Nature Genetics journal looked at the DNA of 16,992 people with anorexia and 55,525 people without it from 17 countries. Researchers found eight genetic markers among the groups, finding metabolic differences could contribute to the disorder along with psychiatric indicators.
Dawn Ulrich-Spitzer, a psychologist at Mankato Mental Health Associates who specializes in eating disorders, said the finding may explain why some patients can’t seem to add weight during treatment.
“It isn’t that simple that they’re not eating,” she said. “Something else is going on in a genetic way in which they have no control over.”
Having a fuller understanding of the genetic indicators at play in patients is a huge breakthrough, she said. While anorexia has long been understood to be a psychiatric disorder, it being seen as a metabolic disorder as well would be new.
Anorexia nervosa is considered the most fatal mental disorder, with an estimated 10 percent mortality rate, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Leading causes of death for people who have it include starvation, metabolic collapse and suicide.
Treatment can include both psychological and nutritional counseling and monitoring. Even after inpatient treatment, though, many patients with anorexia have great difficulty maintaining healthy body mass indexes.
Medical professionals might’ve in the past attributed the lack of weight gain to patients not following through with their eating plans, said Mankato Clinic Psychologist Darcie Jacobs.
“Now that there are genetic markers, it helps to not blame the patient as much for having such a hard time with, for example, maintaining an adequate body weight,” she said.
The study was the largest genome study on anorexia to date. Its authors, led by researchers at King’s College London and the University of North Carolina, recommended providers start considering both metabolic and psychological risk factors when considering treatment options.
Factoring in both should eventually lead to better outcomes, Jacobs said.
“Long term, the study helps to provide some road marks for further research and possibly different treatment methods,” she said.
Ulrich-Spitzer said she next hopes to see further studies into the genetic origins of other eating disorders like bulimia and binge eating. She suspects genetic metabolic factors could also contribute to those conditions.
