A pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 14 in North Mankato and possible improvements to the increasingly congested intersection of Stoltzman Road and Stadium Road in Mankato are among the transportation upgrades local officials hope to explore next year.
Those improvements, along with corridor studies of Lookout Drive on North Mankato’s north side and Highway 169 in both cities, make up the $250,000 proposed 2021 program for the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization.
Federal officials still need to sign off on the program because the funding for the consultants conducting the studies comes from the Federal Highway Administration, said Charles Androsky, a transportation planner for MAPO.
The feds have agreed to all local requests in previous years — which have included corridor studies of Commerce Drive, Belgrade Avenue, Highway 22, Riverfront Drive, Warren Street and more — but the current pandemic always leaves some doubt, Androsky said.
“This is not a done deal,” he said. “With COVID, we just have to remain adaptable to what the Federal Highway Administration decides to do.”
A study also doesn’t guarantee that upgrades will occur. The in-depth examinations look at costs, necessity and feasibility of the proposed projects.
The proposed pedestrian bridge across Highway 14 from Caswell Park to Commerce Drive has been part of North Mankato’s long-range comprehensive plan for several years, said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fisher.
The bridge would bring together the two sections of North Mankato divided by the four-lane highway, providing a connection between trails and sidewalks south of Commerce Drive to those leading to Benson Park on the city’s north side. It would also provide a shortcut between the Caswell Park softball and soccer complexes, and nearby Dakota Meadows Middle School, to the commercial area along Commerce Drive.
“So we’re very excited about that,” Fisher said.
With a new hotel going up along Commerce, players and families at Caswell Park tournaments would have a direct route to games. And people at the sports complex, along with local bikers and walkers, would have a shortcut to Commerce, potentially providing a spark for redevelopment of properties to bring more food and drink options to the business district. Upon completion of the study, the city would likely seek federal construction funding set aside for pedestrian/trail improvements in southern Minnesota.
“Once the study comes out, we’d start looking to avenues for funding for that,” Fisher said.
In Mankato, the focus would be on the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 60 and Blue Earth County Road 16, better known as Stadium and Stoltzman roads. The junction near the Rasmussen Woods Nature Area is a busy one when Minnesota State University is in session, particularly during the morning and afternoon rush hours, said county Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
“We had received some comments regarding delays at the intersection,” Thilges said, explaining the request to study the intersection.
The consultants will be asked to look at current traffic levels and wait-times for various turning movements, particularly for drivers looking to make left turns, he said. They will also estimate future traffic levels and projected delays during peak travel times, examine possible improvements (including signal lights, additional turn lanes and a roundabout), and provide preliminary cost estimates for various options.
Two full corridor studies, costing nearly $200,000, would make up the bulk of the planning costs for the proposed 2021 work program.
A $70,000 study would focus on Lookout Drive/Nicollet County Road 13 from Lee Boulevard to just north of the North Mankato city limits. Potential intersection improvements and pedestrian amenities such as crossings and bike trails would be a focus, particularly in light of potential industrial growth in that part of the city that could increase traffic levels, Fisher said.
And $123,000 is slotted for the second year of a two-year study of the Highway 169 corridor through Mankato-North Mankato. So far, the consultant has focused on existing conditions along the highway, including the traffic flows and safety issues of at-grade intersections south of Highway 14 such as Webster Avenue and Lind Street.
In 2021, the study will tackle the most contentious issue — whether two signalized intersections should be consolidated into one safer interchange, which would also allow traffic to flow more freely along Highway 169. Lind Street, just south of Highway 14, serves Mankato businesses. Webster Avenue, further to the south, provides direct access to North Mankato businesses and neighborhoods.
For years, the two cities have struggled to come to agreement about how to improve the corridor and where a single intersection might be located. Mankato leaders have expressed willingness to close the Lind Street intersection but not to force drivers to double back along frontage roads all the way from Webster Avenue to reach fast-food restaurants, a convenience store, hotels and other businesses currently served by the Lind Street intersection.
Fisher was quick to note that North Mankato remains steadfast that Webster Avenue must remain open with no restrictions in turning movements to provide access for businesses and homes in the area.
“We do have a great interest in that remaining a full-access intersection,” he said.
Androsky said the 2021 portion of the Highway 169 corridor will include opportunities for the public to weigh in. The study is to be completed by December of next year.
