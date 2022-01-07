MANKATO — Despite above-average crash rates, neither a roundabout nor traffic signals are warranted at the intersection of Stadium and Stoltzman roads, according to a recently completed analysis.
The conclusion matches the results of an earlier study of the intersection of Stoltzman and Blue Earth/Pleasant Street just to the north — the junction is busy but performs adequately.
The intersection control evaluation, known as an ICE study, recommends just a minor change aimed at making it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross Stoltzman when traveling on the sidewalk on the north side of Stadium Road and the bike trail on the west side of Stoltzman.
“The number of crashes are statistically significant,” said Scott Poska of Alliant Engineering, the firm that conducted the study for the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization.
The crash rate at the intersection — which now has stop signs only at Stadium Road and Stadium Court — is nearly three times the statewide average with 10 crashes in the past 10 years. But there was no consistency between the crashes, Poska said. Three were right-angle vehicle collisions, two involved bicycles struck by vehicles, and the others were a mix of crashes.
“It was really tough to draw a definite conclusion on a specific safety issue with this,” he said. “So the thought was, ‘Well, maybe we can improve conditions for those bike users.’”
That resulted in a recommendation to add a better crosswalk with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons to warn drivers when someone was preparing to cross. The improvement would cost about $15,000.
Although a four-way stop would cost just $1,000, forcing drivers on Stoltzman to stop would be unnecessary during the vast majority of the day. Because the stop signs would typically be superfluous, drivers unfamiliar with the intersection would not be expecting them and the result would likely be a jump in vehicles getting rear-ended, Poska said.
The price tag for adding traffic signals is estimated at $250,000 and semaphores would needlessly slow traffic during non-peak driving times while also increasing rear-end crashes. A roundabout would make for the safest intersection but would cost about $750,000 and require the most right-of-way acquisition along with creating light pollution for nearby homes, the study determined.
In addition, the traffic volumes and delays at the intersection don’t meet the standards established by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for any of those improvements.
Blue Earth County, which owns both Stoltzman and Stadium, would be responsible for much of the cost of any improvements. But sticking to those standards, known as warrants, is important beyond saving money or prioritizing road construction spending, according to Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges. Abiding by them also means that traffic isn’t unnecessarily slowed down by red lights, stop signs and roundabouts when the data shows that those sorts of designs aren’t warranted.
“We try to adhere to those as much as possible because it provides better overall mobility on our road system,” Thilges said.
The Stoltzman-Stadium intersection generally performs well and should continue to do so for the next 20 years, according to the analysis. The junction gets an overall level-of-service grade of A, even during peak morning and afternoon traffic times. Most turn movements also get passing grades, although some drop to B and C grades during rush hours.
Just one movement — a left turn from westbound Stadium Road (coming from Minnesota State University) to southbound Stoltzman Road (heading toward the southern city limits) — was seriously problematic at times. That turn grades out as an F during one hour in the morning when traffic volumes are highest, Poska said.
During the very busiest time, a driver might wait more than two minutes to make that left. But the period when that happens is strikingly small — maybe only about five minutes of the day.
Poska, after viewing video of the intersection during the morning rush, saw one vehicle wait two minutes and 20 seconds for a gap in Stoltzman traffic to make the left turn. The video showed, however, that the problem disappeared both before and after that high-traffic moment.
“If you showed up a minute before or two minutes after that fairly busy time period, it appears there are plenty of adequate gaps to make that movement,” he said.
The study is the second in five years to advise against dramatic changes in a Stoltzman Road intersection.
A 2017 ICE study of Stoltzman’s intersection with Pleasant/Blue Earth streets found that it, too, had an above-average crash rate but that the four-way stop was otherwise performing well. That study determined a roundabout would cost nearly $1 million and would increase traffic delays compared to the current four-way stop while not reducing crashes. It also found that signal lights might be warranted by 2037 because of a slight rise in anticipated traffic.
