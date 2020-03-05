MANKATO — Too much protein in a diet can heighten your health risks, according to a new study.
The study, published in The Lancet’s EClinical Medicine magazine this month, measured consumption of sulfur amino acid found in high-protein foods.
Researchers concluded diets lower in high-protein foods were linked to reduced disease risk.
The finding goes along with other recent studies linking high fat content to increased heart disease risk, said Holly Ellison, dietitian at Hy-Vee in Mankato. High-protein diets can be high in fat as well, and even healthier fat products were linked to certain health risks.
“We’ve seen from years of research a high-fat diet is not sustainable for a long time,” Ellison said. “It does increase cholesterol.”
Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral in the human body, behind calcium and phosphorus. It helps with vital functions such as cell metabolism, and humans can get it from certain amino acids in foods including eggs, fish and some meats.
The average American consumes more sulfur amino acids than they should, the study found. Its conclusion isn’t that people should cut protein out of their diets, but rather to limit it.
Problems occur when people cut out other important foods such as fruits and vegetables in favor of proteins, said Mankato Clinic dietitian Erin Gonzalez. Low-carbohydrate and high-protein diets have been especially popular in recent years.
“We’re seeing people cut out the fruits, the vegetables, the whole grains, all foods we know are protective against heart disease and cancer,” Gonzalez said.
Dietary variety is what she recommended people should strive toward. People also can turn to plant-derived protein sources like nuts and beans for healthier alternatives to some of their animal-derived counterparts.
Appropriate protein intake is highly individualized, but Ellison’s general guideline is to keep it from occupying more than a fourth of your plate. Half should be vegetables and the final fourth a whole grain for a balanced meal.
She too recommended people consider different kinds of proteins to incorporate into their diets. Protein goes beyond meat and potatoes.
“Mixing it up and finding a variety is what we’re looking for,” Ellison said.
