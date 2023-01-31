MANKATO — Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg has been selected to serve as a member of the National Association of Counties Board of Directors.
Relationships across the country are invaluable and this is an incredible opportunity, Stuehrenberg stated in a press release from the county.
Board members serve as spokespersons and ambassadors regarding NACo to both their respective state associations and to individual member counties. They review and act on resolutions that, if approved, are then submitted to the membership at the NACo's annual conference.
The Association of Minnesota Counties Board of Directors appoints three county commissioners to serve as representatives to NACo's board. The appointees also serve as members of AMC's board.
