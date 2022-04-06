MANKATO — Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg announced he is seeking reelection to the District 2 seat.
"As a commissioner for Blue Earth County, I have worked to help with many issues including: transportation, mental health, criminal justice, diversity, broadband, and for the last two years, COVID-19," he said in a statement. "I am committed to helping Blue Earth County be the best it can be, and will continue working on local, state and federal programs that affect us."
Stuehrenberg retired from the Mankato Department of Public Safety in 2004 after 27 years in law enforcement.
He was elected to the Mankato City Council in 2006 and to the County Board in 2010, where he was reelected two times.
He has served on a number of committees and associations and is vice chair of the National Association of Counties, Transportation Committee and the Rural Action Caucus.
With redistricting this year due to the new census, all commissioners are up for reelection.
