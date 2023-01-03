MANKATO — Vance Stuehrenberg will serve as chair of the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners this year.
Commissioner Kevin Paap will serve as vice chair.
At its first meeting of the year, the board appointed new leadership and set who would serve on a variety of different committees for the year ahead.
Stuerhrenberg takes over for last year's board chair Mark Piepho. The chair and vice chair responsibilities are changed on a rotating basis each year.
The board is largely the same as it was last year, with retired Taxpayer Service Director Patty O'Connor joining the board.
O’Connor ran unopposed in commissioner District 1 in November, which was left vacant by the resignation of Colleen Landkamer.
Three other incumbent commissioners — Stuehrenberg, Paap and Kip Bruender — were also unopposed in their elections. Incumbent Mark Piepho beat challenger Ross Arneson by a vote of 63% to 36%.
The board also approved a draft affordable housing plan for the county.
Nancy Bokelmann, associate director of Housing and Economic Development, said the plan aims to preserve existing affordable housing, focus on rehabbing or replacing manufactured homes and ensuring smaller communities around Mankato are accessing programs to assist in remodeling and expanding programs for housing the homeless.
The plan also looks at allowing for more accessory housing options, where a housing unit could be added to an existing property for use by an elderly family member or even a homeless youth.
"It looks like a very comprehensive plan to me." Bruender said of the draft.
Other commissioners also lauded the plan.
Bokelmann said the draft will be taken to other local affordable housing and homeless advocate groups before a final draft is brought to the board in February for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.