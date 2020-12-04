MANKATO — Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg will serve on the Minnesota Department of Transportation Statewide Transportation Plan Committee through the Association of Minnesota Counties
The committee will assist in updating the state's multimodal transportation plan and the 20-year Highway investment plan.
The joint policy advisory committee will review public input and technical feedback for both plans to create recommendations to MnDOT’s leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.